Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. This edition highlights developments in Cascade, Iowa; Galena, Ill.; and Cuba City, Wis.
A third Dubuque County location of a fitness facility will open later this year in Cascade.
The new location for Bar Raising Fitness is currently under construction at 1303 First Ave. E., next to Dollar General.
Bar Raising Fitness opened its first location in 2019 at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque. A second location opened in 2020 in Dyersville, Iowa.
“It’s going to be kind of the same as both other facilities,” owner Brandon Hogan said of the Cascade facility. “It’s going to be an athlete and training facility with classes, one-on-one training and sports camps. We thought it would be a good fit to be on that corner of Dubuque County to help that community and smaller communities around it.”
The site previously was the location of Cascade Lanes & Lounge, as well as an attached Happy Joe’s Pizza, which suffered heavy damage in a fire in August 2019.
Hogan said Bar Raising Fitness acquired the property at the beginning of the summer, and he estimated that the facility would open in October. The new facility will be a little more than 4,000 square feet and include a large turf area and strength section.
Hogan noted that two trainers will work at the Cascade facility.
“We just want to be able to offer in this area and all parts of Dubuque County the most advanced sports and fitness training in the area,” he said. “We want to teach them the right way to work out, and we want to help change their lifestyle and build character with them. We are very passionate about helping take people to the next level and helping them in any way we can.”
More information on the Cascade Bar Raising Fitness facility, including an announcement on class schedules, will be shared later at barraisingfitness.com and facebook.com/BarRaisingFitness.
Galena MedSpa offering new services to area
A new Galena business is offering new medical services to the area, especially for cancer patients.
Galena MedSpa, 202 Summit St., Suite 1B, opened in June. Dr. Bobby Koneru, who is a faculty member at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine, is MedSpa’s director of integrative oncology, and local nurse Melissa Kindred is the spa’s manager.
“I think what makes this med spa unique is that there are multiple layers to it,” Koneru said. “There’s the traditional services, such as anti-aging therapeutics and weight loss. But the wellness component and oncology component is pretty unique. You don’t typically see that with med spas.”
Koneru said that starting in September, the business will offer a variety of therapies targeting lifestyle and wellness specifically for cancer patients. He said lifestyle modifications such as weight loss, supplementation and stress reduction can help reduce the risk of cancer.
“They are types of therapy that are not traditionally offered to cancer patients to reduce recurrence of cancer, or to people in general,” he said. “It’s not something that our health care system has put a lot of resources into. I think as the aging population grows, I think more and more people will be interested in that.”
Kindred said the spa currently offers holistic health coaching, face and body contouring and massage therapy.
“We feel like we have really great potential to grow,” she said. “We’re really excited with what we have so far, and we’re looking forward to all the additional treatments soon.”
Galena MedSpa can be reached at 779-202-1281 and found online at galenamedspa.com.
Karate school moving from Platteville to Cuba City
A karate school will move from Platteville, Wis., to Cuba City later this year.
Full Circle Tang Soo Do is relocating to
107 W. Webster St. in Cuba City, next to Banfield Beauty Bar and Gile Real Estate & Insurance. Full Circle owner Jim Lubbe aims to start classes at the new location by late October.
“I’ve been involved in martial arts for many, many years, and I’m still continuing my own training, which is what it’s all about — to have lifelong learning,” Lubbe said. “I saw (the new building) and I thought, ‘This would make a really nice space for a karate school and other classes.’”
Full Circle Tang Soo Do formerly was known as Platteville Karate Club, but Lubbe changed the name once he knew it would move to Cuba City. The karate school started in 1987, and Lubbe took over as head instructor in 2007 and owner in 2009.
It currently operates out of Platteville’s O.E. Gray Community Learning Center, 155 W. Lewis St., and has about 30 students. Classes are open to people age 7 and older.
Lubbe said the move came about after Platteville officials outlined plans to build a new fire station at the center’s site. He said classes could continue in Platteville through the end of the year, but he either will cease or limit classes in Platteville once the Cuba City location opens.
Lubbe said the new location currently is being transformed from a former hair salon to a place for karate classes.
He added that he also is considering offering other classes in the space, including cardio kickboxing and tai chi. He also is considering classes for seniors.
“Karate is great, but it’s not the right fit for everyone,” Lubbe said. “We wanted to take advantage of the space there (in Cuba City) to complement what we’re doing with karate.”
Full Circle Tang Soo Do can be found online at fullcircletangsoodo.com or facebook.com/FullCircleTangSooDo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.