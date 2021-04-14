A man who threatened to shoot two women in a University of Dubuque residence hall recently was sentenced to five years in prison.
Demetrius L. Woods-McKissick, 28, of Dubuque, was sentenced to the prison term and 30 days in Dubuque County Jail after previously entering an Alford plea for charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree harassment, second-offense domestic assault and interference with official acts causing injury. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
Dismissed were charges of domestic assault, domestic assault impeding airflow, child endangerment, possession of marijuana and interference with official acts.
The charges relate to several different cases.
In one, court documents state that officers were dispatched on Oct. 3 to Aitchison Hall, 701 Auburn St., on the UD campus.
Azalea E. Rodriguez said her boyfriend, Woods-McKissick, had come to her dorm room and threatened to shoot her and her roommate, then pulled a gun from his pants “and racked the slide of the gun,” documents state.
University surveillance footage showed Woods-McKissick arriving at Aitchison Hall “gripping what appears to be a black handgun.”