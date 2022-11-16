EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School District is moving forward with a major renovation project at one of its high schools, with construction to start in the spring.

School board members this week unanimously approved a bid from Larson Construction Co., of Independence, for the upgrades at Western Dubuque High School. Work includes an expansion of the vocational building that will double the size of the current structure, as well as updates to the school’s kitchen and cafeteria.

