EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School District is moving forward with a major renovation project at one of its high schools, with construction to start in the spring.
School board members this week unanimously approved a bid from Larson Construction Co., of Independence, for the upgrades at Western Dubuque High School. Work includes an expansion of the vocational building that will double the size of the current structure, as well as updates to the school’s kitchen and cafeteria.
“We’re just excited to really see this project start to get moving,” said School Board President Jessica Pape after the meeting. “It’s some updates that we know we have needed for a while now, so just knowing what it will bring for students and being able to take those next steps is exciting for everyone.”
Superintendent Dan Butler said Tuesday that the base bid is $11.8 million, with total construction costs estimated at about $12.2 million.
Larson Construction submitted the lowest of five bids given for the project. Construction is slated to begin in the spring of 2023.
“We’re hoping that (the renovations) will be functional when we open school in August 2024,” he said. “It could be earlier than that, but it probably makes sense at the start of a school year because we’re converting a cafeteria and kitchen production area, so there’ll be some transition involved.”
In August, school board members unanimously supported the issuance of about $11 million in school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds to support the project. This week, board members voted to begin the process of selling those bonds.
Butler said the district also plans to use funds from its physical plant and equipment levy and nutrition fund to help cover project costs.
The school’s current vocational building was built in 2015 and spans nearly 14,000 square feet, which will double after the project is complete. Pape said that expanded classroom space will free up space in the school’s main building and ensure that incoming classes of students have access to high-quality agricultural and vocational opportunities.
She also looks forward to the kitchen and cafeteria project, which she said will help “foster a community environment” by creating one large cafeteria that can seat about 500 students at a time. Currently, some students eat lunch in a nearby commons area due to lack of space.
The project will also update the school’s kitchen, which prepares meals not only for the high school but several of the district’s elementary schools as well.
“It’s just going to make work so much easier for our kitchen staff and get production going in just a much more efficient manner, while giving them space to do their jobs and improving the traffic flow within our high school as well,” Butler said.
