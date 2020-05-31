The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Baily J. Fuller, 22, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Jackson Street in Dubuque on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
- John F. Turner II, 54, of 466 1/2 W. Third St., was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Friday near the intersection of West Third and Bluff streets on a charge of domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Shannon L. Huser, 40, at their residence.
- Patricia J. Riley, 29, of 481 Clark St., was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Friday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, child endangerment and public intoxication. Court documents state that she assaulted her husband, Ricky L. Chishom, 35, in their residence while a child was present.
- Kaitlyn L. Slaats, 29, of 2625 Raven Oaks Drive, No. 2, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Thursday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., on charges of child endangerment and operating while intoxicated.
- Lisa A. Schroeder, 50, of Bellevue, Iowa, reported the theft of a $2,000 laptop and $160 from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Angella Street in Dubuque between 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 2:30 a.m. Friday.
- Larry L. Powell, 32, of 2515 Central Ave., Apt. 3, reported $500 worth of criminal damage at that address at about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.