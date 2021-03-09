PEOSTA, Iowa — A veterinarian recently opened her office in Peosta.
Dr. Robin Mundt opened Dubuque County Veterinary Services, located at 8554 Knapp Drive, Suite B, at the beginning of 2021.
“We have about 2,200 square feet with the back, and we have two nice big exam rooms, which is nice for the dogs,” she said. “We’re still remodeling the back, but everything else is pretty usable. We love the space.”
After working for others since her graduation from Iowa State University, Mundt decided now is the time to strike out on her own. She has one full-time employee and a pair of part-time veterinary techs.
“I’ve been working for another vet since 2007, after I graduated from Iowa State,” Mundt said. “... It made sense to locate in Peosta. I live about 15 minutes north of here, and this is a growing area. There was nobody doing this here for 12 miles in any direction, so there was a need.”
Mundt and her team are readily available to accommodate pet owners, providing a variety of services to clients.
“We do pretty much all of the primary care for dogs and cats, and we see some exotics, like guinea pigs, rabbits and ferrets. I do have some background in that,” Mundt said. “We have a full surgery unit, a full laboratory and an X-ray. We don’t have our dental X-ray yet — it’s still in Chicago. We’re pretty much a full-service facility.”