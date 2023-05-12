PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Of everything Brianna Fisher has learned in her efforts to become fluent in Spanish, one phrase sticks out: “Ojalá.”
The phrase means “I hope” in the subjunctive form, which is used to discuss things that are wished or imagined, and it’s essential vocabulary when talking about one’s hopes and dreams for the future.
“It’s such a beautiful word,” said Fisher, a 21-year-old senior at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. “And it’s used in Spanish to start so many good conversations.”
Fisher, who is originally from Stetsonville, Wis., will graduate Saturday, May 13, from UW-P with bachelor’s degrees in Spanish and secondary education. She will be one of nearly 1,000 students to walk the stage.
In addition to her time at the Platteville campus, Fisher’s studies have also taken her to faraway places including Argentina, Chile and Peru. She also has spent time in Mexico and plans to visit Spain this summer.
After working through some culture shock that “hit (her) like a brick,” Fisher said those experiences abroad became invaluable to her understanding of the Spanish language and South American customs.
“It just kind of opens your eyes to everything outside of the United States,” she said. “I really matured a lot … just seeing how other people live and how they handle things and don’t take anything for granted.”
Since January, Fisher has used that knowledge in her role as a student teacher at the Lancaster Community School District, where she teaches Spanish to both middle and high school students. She said she tries to focus on keeping things fun while also teaching students the skills they need to work toward fluency.
“I always joke with them ‘This isn’t math!’” Fisher said. “Nobody is going to stop you on the street and ask you what the Pythagorean theorem is, but you could easily run into someone who only speaks Spanish.”
Adviser and Spanish professor Chris Schulenburg said Fisher’s efforts at the district are just further evidence of the “energetic” and “creative” approach she has taken to her time at the university.
“She’s very adaptable, and she really meets (students) at their level,” Schulenberg said. “In the past four years, she’s really blossomed … and it’s been so impressive to watch.”
Inspired by the historical sites she visited while abroad, Fisher is now in the process of applying for graduate programs in archaeology and anthology of South American studies, although she said she hasn’t given up on the idea of teaching altogether.
“Wherever I end up, as long as I’m using Spanish, I think I’ll be OK,” she said. “Whether it’s archaeology or teaching or if I’m a translator ... my hope is to just be truly content in whatever I choose.”
