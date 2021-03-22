HOLY CROSS, Iowa — John and Carol Friedman’s first encounter was brief — but just long enough for them to create a connection.
The first time they met, John was out with friends who stopped by Carol’s farm to talk. At the time, Carol was only in eighth grade and John was in ninth grade. From there, a friendship blossomed.
“We had to wait a bit until we could date, and he went to the service when he was 17, and he was gone for a couple of years,” Carol said.
John served in the U.S. Army for a year and a half. While he was gone, they stayed in touch by writing letters.
“We were very good friends,” Carol said. “I would write to him just about every day, and he would write whenever he had time. We were both farm kids, and we knew we didn’t want to live on a farm. We liked pretty much the same things. I guess that was it.”
When John returned to Iowa in November 1959, they were both finally old enough to date. A year after his arrival home, they married.
Carol, 79, and John, 81, have been married 60 years and said they still feel the same spark they did the day they met. Although they have had to slow down some as they have gotten older, they still keep busy schedules and love to be on the go.
“There’s always something we are into,” Carol said. “We’ve had a good life. We have a lot of good friends.”
After marrying Carol, John was hired at John Deere Dubuque Works and worked for the company for 38 years. Carol worked for Dubuque manufacturing company Farley & Loetscher before having their three children, Kim McKenzie, Craig Friedman and Troy Friedman.
She later went back to work at Leo High School in Holy Cross for 17 years and then worked for a law firm in Dubuque for another 17 years.
The two have developed new interests and hobbies over the years but ensured that everything they did, they did together.
In the summers, they boated on the Mississippi River with their kids, went camping, took trips to Colorado, gardened on their acreage in Holy Cross and explored the nature trails in the area.
“When the kids were in like seventh- and eighth-grade, we would always take trips once a year to Colorado or down to Missouri or Wisconsin Dells,” Carol said. “We did a lot of camping on the Mississippi River. There is always something going on.”
Last year, Carol and John sold their acreage outside of Holy Cross and now live in the city of Holy Cross with their son while they wait for their new house to be built. They said they miss walking along their property but make sure they go walking through the city twice a day.
Those walks just keep getting longer as more and more people stop to chat with them, their daughter, Kim McKenzie, said, laughing.
“They are very caring people,” she said. “They are very active. They are strong members of the community, but their community is quite large. They always keep up with their friends and make sure they get out with their friends. They are always the first people to organize get-togethers and make sure everyone is included.”
Carol and John are both part of an all-terrain and utility vehicle group and enjoy riding with friends throughout the area, McKenzie said. Their social circle doesn’t just include retired people or older couples — it’s multi-generational.
“We are talking about friends that aren’t just their age, but kids I went to high school with, my brothers’ friends — people in between,” she said. “Their social circle is huge.”
McKenzie said what she admires most about her parents is their relationship with each other.
“They are pretty much inseparable, and they just consider each other each other’s best friends,” she said. “My folks just enjoy life.”
Karen Cowell has known Carol and John for about 45 years and said they are both young at heart.
“If Carol might instigate some things such as parties, John goes along with it and vice versa,” she said. “It’s just a mutual support system that you don’t see with a lot of people.”
Carol said the pandemic has forced them both to slow down a bit, which has been difficult. But even though they are inside more, they are still able to be together.
John said the trick to a successful marriage is being patient and listening, even when you don’t want to.
“It takes a lot of patience on both sides,” he said. “It takes two. Sometimes you want to be talking, but you should be listening.”