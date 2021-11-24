An annual post-Thanksgiving concert will return to Dubuque.

The Big Band Bash, featuring a 16-member jazz ensemble made up of local musicians, will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for students. They will be available at the door.

