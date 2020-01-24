GALENA, Ill. — The 2020 election might prove difficult if Democrats want to hold on to their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a chief Democratic fundraiser and area lawmaker.
That’s especially true in swing districts such as northwest Illinois that twice voted for Barack Obama but went for Donald Trump in 2016, according to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.
But House Democrats have a shot, she said Thursday night at the DeSoto House Hotel in Galena, as long as they drive home the message that no one is above the law and focus on bread-and-butter issues of health care, infrastructure spending and trade.
“We can’t look down on people who voted for Trump,” Bustos told a crowd of about 70 Jo Daviess County Democrats during their annual fundraiser. “We have to show why it makes sense to be supportive of us this time.”
That means Democrats “can’t be hyper- focused on something like” removing Trump from office, said Bustos, who voted in favor of the articles of impeachment that are currently being litigated in the U.S. Senate.
“I don’t know anybody who took joy in voting for the articles of impeachment,” she told the Telegraph Herald. “We cast the vote we thought was right.”
Trump won 11 of 14 counties in Illinois’ 17th District in 2016 — an 18-point swing from Obama in 2012.
But, 31 House Democrats — of which Bustos is one — now serve in Trump-won districts, compared to 12 in 2016.
“Hanging on to those seats is going to be very hard,” said Bustos, who is chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
She called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for holding up House-passed bills, such as legislation that would give Medicare the power to negotiate directly with drug companies to bring down prices and use those savings to reinvest in Medicare.
Bustos said the bill is sitting on McConnell’s desk, “gathering dust.” And Trump signaled this week that he’s open to cutting federal entitlements to reduce the federal deficit, including Medicare, despite previously campaigning to protect such programs.
Bustos, though, praised recent trade deals with China, Mexico and Canada heralded by the White House as beneficial for area farmers hit hard in 2019 by the U.S.-China trade war and flooding.
Bustos is running for re-election to a fifth term. She faces East Moline attorney Esther Joy King, a Republican.
The daughter of Christian missionaries who lived near the U.S.-Mexico border and served as an aid worker in Afghanistan, King “has the experience to win,” said Mike Dittmar, of the Jo Daviess County Republican Party.
Dittmar called the House impeachment of Trump “a political hit job.”
“And it’s going to come back to get the Democrats (in 2020),” he said.