UPDATE: Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday afternoon)

Officials confirm 21 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa

Dubuque casino postpones all entertainment acts through May 13

Dubuque library to suspend curbside pickup tonight; other branches reduce services

City of Dubuque waives permit requirements for temporary signs

Dubuque council member: Reconsider new hires when recession a 'darn-near guarantee'

Caves at Maquoketa Caves State Park closed to protect hibernating bats

Comedy performance at Five Flags rescheduled

Dubuque-based pharmacy chain: No 'substantial drug shortages' due to COVID-19

Platteville City Hall to close to public; in-person voting by appointment

Dubuque Community Schools to donate thousands of gloves to health care providers

Field of Dreams movie site to host first responders event in July

Appeal denied for former Dubuquer who tried to burglarize restaurant

Nursing home in Elizabeth to close

Dubuque man who shared COVID-19 diagnosis accused of reckless behavior

Authorities: Dubuque County resident becomes Iowa's 1st COVID-19 death

Local emergency managers: COVID-19 no excuse to forget severe weather threats

Dubuque-area senior transportation group limits service due to COVID-19

CORRECTED: Goodwill to temporarily close stores in Dubuque, Dyersville, Maquoketa

Elkader shuts playgrounds, delays opening of campground due to COVID-19

Dubuque temporarily suspends fees for municipal parking lots, ramps

Dubuque council OKs $330,000 for emergency shelter, drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Pandemic forces Dubuque restaurant owners to choose: Adapt or shut down

Dubuque neighbors begin new social -- but distant -- tradition during quarantine

Grant County supervisors OK pay raise schedule for elected officials

COVID-19 prompts corporate layoff, 2-week shutdown of Dubuque Flexsteel plant; Deere continues operations

Sanitary sewer overflow reported in Dubuque

Dubuque film festival postponed to June

UPDATE: Iowa, Grant counties reported 1st cases of confirmed COVID-19

19 more COVID-19 cases in Iowa, but no new ones in Dubuque County

CORRECTED: Nonpartisan races in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson counties

