LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County supervisors recently approved pay raises for other elected officials.
The supervisors voted, 15-2, for pay hikes for the county treasurer, register of deeds and clerk. The officials will receive 7.63% raises in January 2021 and then 2% per year each subsequent year.
Supervisor Greg Fry, of Fennimore, questioned the need for a nearly 8% raise in the first year. But board Chairman Bob Keeney said the county fell behind years ago when board members implemented 1% increases.