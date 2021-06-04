The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Adam C. Spinoso, 27, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of North Plaza Loop on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Roman J. Weinberg, 27, of 690 Harvard St., reported $4,400 worth of money and other items taken from a vehicle between 11 p.m. Friday and 5:30 a.m. Saturday from near his residence.
- Adam D. Decker, 30, of 1688 Enid St., reported the theft of $2,000 worth of items from a vehicle between 5 p.m. May 27 and 6:50 a.m. Friday outside his residence.
- Patricia L. Jewett, 59, of 2146 Graham Circle, reported a case of identity theft resulting in the loss of $591 on May 25.
- Karl T. Forsyth, 25, of 1604 Garfield Ave., reported a case of identity theft resulting in the loss of $5,500 on Feb. 27.