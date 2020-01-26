The Dubuque City Council this week approved changes to a little-known and seldom-used ordinance, with one council member worried that the city might be unduly inserting itself into how parents raise their children.
Council members unanimously approved amendments to the city’s “parental responsibility” ordinance to reflect a change in the parenting class that is available to defendants engaged in enforcement actions.
“I was not aware this ordinance existed,” Council Member Brett Shaw said. “This ordinance scares me. The citation amounts are really high.”
“The best parenting doesn’t necessarily yield the best-acting child,” said Shaw, who worried that the ordinance could punish “people who are trying very hard.”
“It’s well intended … but the ordinance itself is concerning … and puts a pretty high bar in front of people,” he said, with “no socioeconomic information of who is getting these fines.”
City Manager Mike Van Milligen emphasized that the ordinance “does not require perfect parenting.”
“Instead, it requires reasonable attempts at making minor children behave lawfully and reasonable amounts of supervision over such minor children,” Van Milligen said.
Adopted in 2011, the ordinance requires adults to exercise reasonable control and care over children younger than 18 in their care and custody. When police have had several contacts with minor children committing crimes — typically vandalism, disorderly conduct, burglary or theft — and deem that parents or caretakers are not reasonably attempting to control their children, police can issue warning letters and then municipal fines.
Fines include $250 for a second violation after receiving a warning letter, $500 for a third violation and $1,000 and the possibility of criminal charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor for any subsequent violation. Additionally, police might refer the violation to the county attorney for review to determine whether a court proceeding for a child or family in need of assistance is appropriate.
In lieu of a fine, parents and caretakers can take an approved parenting class, with the fine waived upon proof of completion.
Previously, parents also could opt to submit a parenting plan. That is no longer an option, as the new parenting class available through the Visiting Nurse Association “negates the need for a separate parenting plan option and provides more positive guidance, suggestions and resources for parents,” Assistant City Attorney Maureen Quann said.
“The new, more-thorough VNA class essentially is a parenting plan,” Quann said.
City police and legal staff initially explored the idea of a citywide curfew for minors at the urging of a Dubuque Safe Community Task Force as part of a larger crime-prevention effort. But a review of studies on curfews in other communities “showed they didn’t work,” said Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing.
“They didn’t address the proper time of day that kids were getting into trouble, and the consequences were really inconsequential,” he said. “So we came up with the parental responsibility ordinance, which was a way of getting parents involved sooner — making them aware of what their kids are involved in — and try to get them to parent, basically, and take care of their kids and prevent them from having recurring issues.”
Since 2011, the city has issued 122 warning letters to families and, in situations where the behavior continued, 27 citations.
Of those 27, two parents failed to complete the parenting class in the allotted time and two or three parents failed to submit a parenting plan, leading to monetary fines. Three parents received a second municipal infraction, and no parent has received a subsequent violation to date, according to city-provided data.
“It’s not a first-offense-type thing, unless the kid does something bad enough and the parent’s reaction is underwhelming,” Dalsing said. “This is not something where every time a kid screws up, makes a mistake, does something criminal in nature (that) they’re going to be entered into the process. More than anything it’s repeat offenders and parents who have basically told us to our faces, ‘I don’t care what he’s doing.’ That’s when we need to step in.”
The city lacks hard data on the effectiveness of the ordinance in crime prevention. But officials point to the roughly 80% of parents who address issues after receiving a warning letter, with no further interaction with police.
“That warning letter is leading to conversations and outreach that, for 80% of the people, there’s no more police contact again,” Quann said. “I find that very successful. That’s probably the bigger sign of success than any of the court results later because that’s the 20% we couldn’t proactively reach.”
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said the ordinance “encourages families to improve in some way rather than punish.”
“We are continuing to try to find a resource that’s going to try to assist parents in this situation,” he said.