Question: How much money has the City of Dubuque generated from user fees from the pet park on North Grandview Avenue? How does that compare with expenses at the park?
Answer: The city Pet Park brought in $2,104.80 in calendar year 2018, according to city data. From 2014 to 2018, the average annual revenue of the park was $2,092.03.
Of the money collected last year, $987.50 came from resident season passes, $70 came from non-resident season passes and $1,047.30 came from daily admissions.
Average annual expenses for the dog park are $3,197. That includes costs such as mowing, a portable restroom and lighting. However, it does not factor in work by city employees conducting “litter control, fee collection, general repairs and maintenance and snow removal,” according to the city.
Question: Are there plans to repave the intersections of Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Avenue and Northwest Arterial and Asbury Road in Dubuque?
Answer: Officials from the Iowa Department of Transportation are making plans to “return the Northwest Arterial to a state of good repair” before they transfer jurisdiction to the City of Dubuque, according to DOT Transportation Planner Sam Shea. Officials aim to make that transfer by fall 2020.
The work will include some improvements to pavement on the Northwest Arterial, Shea wrote in an email. However, DOT officials still are discussing the extent of the repairs with city officials.
The DOT’s focus for the project is on the overall condition of the road from U.S. 20 to Iowa 3, rather than on specific intersections, Shea wrote. He noted that signals and connecting streets are the responsibility of the city.
While plans for the Northwest Arterial improvements still are being finalized, officials hope to begin construction next summer.
“That might be an aggressive timeline at this point in the year, but that is still our goal for now,” Shea wrote.
City officials also recently completed an improvement at Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Avenue by adding a new turn lane and signal, city spokesman Randy Gehl wrote in an email.