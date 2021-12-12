LANCASTER, Wis. — Margie Sherwin has a custom license plate on her car.
It is an abbreviation of the word “reciprocate.”
“Thinking about others is important,” she said. “If you can give, then maybe somebody else will give, too. I feel the law of reciprocity is important. If you do good, the good will come back to you.”
Sherwin has traced her ancestry back multiple generations and is proud of her Irish heritage. As evidence of this, she offers that sending out St. Patrick’s Day cards is more important than Christmas ones.
But her ancestors also came from France and Germany, and DNA testing revealed she is not as lucky as she thought.
“I started out at 26% (Irish),” Sherwin said. “Now, I’ve dropped to 14%. You know what? I’m still going to send out St. Patrick’s cards. I don’t care. I’m still going to wear green.”
Her longstanding love for genealogy indirectly primed her for her current role: volunteering at Grant County Historical Society. The Lancaster institution includes a museum and a genealogical research center and exists to collect, preserve and share the county’s history.
She was recruited in 2018 and served as the organization’s treasurer and secretary. Now, Sherwin is its president of two years. She leads meetings, assembles agendas, recruits members and writes them thank-you notes, and works closely with the society’s executive director.
“I even take out the garbage,” Sherwin said. “As a leader, I think it’s important to work with your board, listen to everybody, address things that need to be addressed.”
She discovered her passion for genealogy in high school when she was tasked with creating a family tree. Sherwin recalled sitting down with her grandmother, who was a “full-blooded German” with whom Sherwin shared a bedroom.
“She was a good storyteller about days gone by,” Sherwin said. “We would talk. … I didn’t realize at the time how important it was to really remember.”
Sherwin entered the Sisters of the Presentation in 1965 but left the order in 1972.
“Times were changing. When I was in, it was Vatican II,” Sherwin said. “I don’t regret it at all. I learned a lot.”
She taught at several Dubuque Catholic schools and later at Saint Clement School. Sherwin also served as the director of Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce.
Several people who were researching their family histories contacted Sherwin for assistance. She combed through records to the point that she could escort them to their ancestors’ gravesites if they visited Lancaster.
Sherwin served on the Lancaster Common Council from 1998 to 2004 and had an unsuccessful bid for mayor in 2010, which she considers a valuable learning experience.
Sherwin also for several years chaired the local United Way and served as president of the Grant Regional Health Center hospital board. She also served on the committee that raised $20,000 to restore the “Blue Boy” Civil War statue on the courthouse square in Lancaster.
Sherwin became president of the Grant County Thrift Shop in 2012.
“We are 100% volunteer,” she said. “So far this year, we have donated $15,000. … It really feels good to help out those in need.”
She has chaired the Grant County Old House Enthusiasts since 2012.
In 2001, Sherwin received a Lancaster Plus award recognizing her volunteerism, and recently she was awarded a Platteville Regional Chamber Salute to Volunteers award.
Tracey Lee Roberts, executive director of Grant County Historical Society, nominated Sherwin for the latter award.
“Margie … serves first, and that’s why she is a leader,” Roberts said. “We have to show our willingness to serve others. We are not just there for our own perhaps unique needs for recognition. She just goes about her work.”
When the board’s previous president had to step down last year due to illness, Sherwin readily volunteered to fill in, Roberts said.
During the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had battered the society, strong leadership was all the more important.
“We were in a tough spot and she helped us moved beyond it,” Roberts said. “That made a big difference.”
For her part, Sherwin does not believe she volunteers “that much.”
“You have to delegate,” she said. “You can’t do it all yourself.”
Sherwin believes the world would be all the better if everyone volunteered a bit of their time.
“Sometimes, it’s as simple as picking up garbage in the street,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be long and drawn out. You don’t have to invest a lot of time, but if you invest some time, it’s going to make a difference.”