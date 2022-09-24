Dubuque Area Labor Harvest plans to suspend its free food deliveries after several months of demand outpacing food pantry revenues.
Oct. 1 is expected to be the last day that volunteers will transport groceries across Dubuque County to residents in need, according to International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 704 Business Manager and Labor Harvest Treasurer Tom Townsend. He cited the high number of requests for deliveries as well as recent inflation as key factors.
“Just the numbers went crazy. The demand went up,” Townsend said. “The cost of everything has gone crazy.”
Officials from several food pantries and nonprofits are expected to meet on Monday, Sept. 26, to discuss the issue.
In addition to its Saturday hot breakfasts and monthly grocery giveaways, Labor Harvest started making bimonthly grocery deliveries to county residents in need in April 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area, and has continued to do so until now.
Fifteen to 20 volunteers drive across the county to make deliveries, Townsend told the Telegraph Herald in August.
Demand for food deliveries in the past eight months has climbed by a significant margin. The organization has made more than 100 deliveries each month, Townsend said, climbing to 230 deliveries in June and 315 in August.
The food pantry had made 161 deliveries in September as of Friday, with one weekend left in the month.
That was considerably more deliveries made than in 2021, which peaked in January at 151 and only cleared 100 deliveries six months out of the year.
A partial expense report provided to the Telegraph Herald showed a median monthly cost of $6,838 in 2022.
That included supplies for the hot breakfasts; food for the monthly grocery pickups and bimonthly deliveries; gas costs for trips to Midwest Food Bank locations in Peoria and Rock Island, Ill.; and intermittent purchases of dairy from Prairie Farms as well as “nonfood supplies.”
In July, monthly expenses hit $15,636; in August, $13,880.
“We’ve tried to cut corners everywhere, but our numbers are just insane,” Townsend said.
The Labor Harvest sent a letter to Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger on Sept. 12, asking for $75,000 to fund the program for another six months.
The letter estimated that Labor Harvest was spending “at least $12,000 per month on food” with a normal annual budget of $50,000 — though Townsend told the TH that budget was closer to $60,000 this year — composed of fundraising as well as grants from United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-states, DRA and Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The letter also said Jason Neises, community development coordinator at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, said the city potentially had available funding. Neises told the TH that he suggested Townsend seek out Community Development Block Grant funding, which Housing and Community Development administers.
Steger was unavailable to comment for this story, according to city Public Information Officer Randy Gehl.
In an email, Gehl said city staff members were exploring options to assist Labor Harvest but did not expect to have a response to Townsend’s request prior to Oct. 1.
Paula Paider Licht, of the local United Way, confirmed that Labor Harvest received a $12,000 grant from United Way and $42,000 in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding in April. United Way administers some local funding for the federal agency.
DRA also awarded the Labor Harvest a $10,000 grant, which the group received in late August.
A group of area nonprofit officials led by Neises will meet Monday morning to address the expected cessation of the Labor Harvest’s deliveries.
“The current food box delivery system isn’t keeping up with demand, and it’s not using community resources to full effect,” Neises said.
He said the group likely will consider reallocating some of the Labor Harvest’s clients to other pantry providers, such as Dubuque Food Pantry, that currently make grocery deliveries to a handful of senior- and assisted-living homes.
Though Neises admitted this was the first time he or this group had faced this issue, he was confident in finding a solution.
“It won’t be starting from scratch. There’s a lot of groundwork laid already,” he said.
Theresa Caldwell, executive director of Dubuque Food Pantry, said she suspected the nonprofits would find they had multiple clients who were “doubling up” on deliveries or had sought the delivery service due to high gas prices.
While she said Labor Harvest likely had taken on a burden beyond its capacity, she credited Townsend for the expansive approach the food pantry took to meeting its clients’ needs.
“He just had a big heart and wanted to do everything,” Caldwell said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty for the Telegraph Herald.
