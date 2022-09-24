Dubuque Area Labor Harvest plans to suspend its free food deliveries after several months of demand outpacing food pantry revenues.

Oct. 1 is expected to be the last day that volunteers will transport groceries across Dubuque County to residents in need, according to International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 704 Business Manager and Labor Harvest Treasurer Tom Townsend. He cited the high number of requests for deliveries as well as recent inflation as key factors.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.