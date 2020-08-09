A police tactical team was used to arrest two men on outstanding warrants this morning in Dubuque.
Javarise J. Jackson, 24, of 1202 White St., No. 4, was arrested at 6:49 a.m. today at 1390 White St. on a warrant charging first-degree burglary and domestic assault with injury.
Court documents state that Jackson pulled Amber N. Kintzer, 28, of 253 E. 21st St., out of a vehicle and assaulted her on July 22, in the 1200 block of White Street.
Devonte W.B. Ellison, 25, a resident of the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St., was arrested at 11 a.m. at 1390 White St., on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody.
Court documents state that Ellison did not return to correctional facility on Elm Street on July 29.
Ellison was convicted of assault on a peace officer and eluding in Dubuque County and was admitted to the work-release facility on May 28, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Lt. Rick Fullmer said there were no injuries when Jackson and Ellison were apprehended.
Fullmer said the arrests "developed into an operation" in which the tactical team was used. He did not provide additional details.