Dubuque City Council members have agreed to sell land to the Dubuque Golf & Country Club for half of its estimated assessed value.
The agreement, which was approved by Dubuque City Council members in a 7-0 vote, includes the city selling 8,100 square-feet of right-of-way area along Randall Place for $32,197, totaling $3.975 per square foot, along with an additional 11 acres of right-of-way for $67,000, totaling 14 cents per square foot.
The purchase of the Randall Place right-of-way stems from a $3.4 million project to transition the country club from a seasonal business to a year-round operation; part of that project includes an expansion of the existing parking lot.
Lance Marting, chief operations officer at the Dubuque Golf and Country Club, said the Randall Place right-of-way was needed in order to make the necessary improvements to the current parking lot.
“It’s a rework of parking,” Marting said. “This was an opportunity to buy that piece of land.”
As part of the purchase agreement, the city will reserve a public utility easement on the right-of-way, which allows the city to install, maintain and repair utilities on the property in the future. Additionally, the country club will now be made responsible for a section of storm sewer utilities in the right-of-way.
Gus Psihoyos, Dubuque city engineer, said the price of the property was determined by taking the average of the assessed square-foot values of properties abutting the golf course and cutting the proposed price by 50% due to the city reserving a public utility easement.
“Since we are still maintaining a public utility easement, we usually reduce the price,” Psihoyos said. “We usually reduce it by 50%.”
While reviewing vacating the Randall Place property, city staff discovered a 1923 special ordinance from Dubuque City Council that vacated 11 acres of street rights-of-way in portions of lands throughout the country club property, which allowed the country club to use the land but did not grant the club ownership.
Psihoyos said it was determined that the city should sell the parcels of land after determining they would likely go unused.
“These were little strips of land that were surrounded by country club land on both sides,” Psihoyos said. “It’s hard to imagine we would ever use it, so it made sense to sell it.”
A public utility easement was issued on the 11 acres of property as well, which resulted in the city once again halving the price.
Nate Kieffer, land surveyor for the city, said the city has not yet determined if any public utilities are located on the 11 acres of property, but the public utility easement was issued in case utility infrastructure is discovered later.