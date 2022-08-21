When Tyler and Alysha Culbertson, of East Dubuque, Ill., make a trip to the grocery store with their six children, they definitely turn heads.
“I’ll see people counting and I’ll say, ‘Yes, they are all ours,’” said Tyler, 37, of Norah, 11, Talyn, 9,
Jorja, 8, Knox, 7, Lincoln, 5 and Letty, 3.
One generation earlier, a family with six children might not have even been considered “large,” as it was not unheard of for local couples to have children that totaled in the double digits.
The TH talked to members of nine families in the tri-states to find out what it was like growing up as one of many or to be currently raising what is now considered a large family.
They discussed their perceptions of how their parents managed, how their childhood experiences influenced their decision-making when it came to starting a family of their own and what’s different about raising a large family today compared to 50 or more years ago.
“We didn’t know anything different,” said Janet Kluesner Noonan, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who was the eighth child in a family of 10 girls and five boys on a farm near Farley, Iowa. “My dad farmed with his brother, and they lived on the farm also and had 13 kids. So, we really were a small town.”
Rise and fall of large family units
Henry Grubb, professor emeritus of psychology at University of Dubuque, has taught courses on marriage and family. He said large families operate differently than smaller family units.
“Parents spend less time with each child as families expand,” he said. “Family life becomes more communal and less focused on individuals. Cooperation and keeping relationships in good order becomes more important to everyone within the (family) unit.”
Ray Whalen, 28, of North Liberty, Iowa, grew up in Dubuque in a family of 12 children. He is number seven.
“By the time I came along, I’m sure my parents were exhausted,” he said. “So, it’s a good thing we were pretty self-disciplined. And we really kind of policed ourselves.”
According to the latest U.S. Census data, the average family size was 3.13. Historical census data indicates that the average number of children per family in the U.S. in 1800 was 7.04. In a society in which most Americans were farmers, farm laborers or household workers, children often performed jobs on family farms that would otherwise have to be filled by hired hands.
By the time of the Great Depression in the 1930s, the average number of children per family had dropped to 2.2. There was a baby boom after World War II that peaked in 1960 with an average of 3.62 children, but that number has dropped steadily ever since. In 2018, the average number of children per family was 1.73.
MARRIAGE — CHILDBIRTH AGE
Shirley Rowan Wilson, 80, of Platteville, Wis., grew up on a dairy farm in Kittery, Maine, as the oldest of 10 children. She knew her own family was complete when she and her husband, Mark, had two children.
“Before I got married when I was 24, I decided I only wanted two children,” she said. “(In her family growing up,) there were seven kids born in 10 years and three in the next 10 years. I was 10 years old, and I was caring for six younger brothers and sisters. It was a lot of work.”
Whalen and his wife, Nicole, have two children. He said they have discussed the possibility of having another child, but he doubts the family will grow beyond that.
“I knew I wanted more than one because I couldn’t imagine a life without siblings,” he said. “But I also know how crazy it could be and how my parents worked hard and were probably spread a little thin. As much as I enjoyed growing up in a big family, I knew I didn’t want to have that crazy big of a family.”
Donna Ehlinger Bormann, 56, of Dubuque, is the 18th of 19 children. She said while she loved her big family, she kept her own family small.
“I loved all of my brothers and sisters,” she said. “I was more influenced by the fact that I wouldn’t be able to handle that many kids and work full time.”
According to UD associate professor of sociology Alice Oleson, the 1970s and 1980s brought some big changes to the U.S. that affected family size.
“Forty or 50 years ago, these were things that affected families in a lot of ways,” she said. “The OPEC oil embargo of 1973, which marked a decline of U.S. predominance in the international economy, a loss in manufacturing jobs for all racial-ethnic groups, the switch from a manufacturing to a service-based economy and the need for a college degree in order to secure employment and health insurance for one’s family were all things that influenced family size.”
Of course, parental advice probably played a large role, too.
Joan Kuehn Rannals, 69, of Dubuque, grew up in a family of 10, first in Dubuque and then in a large, rambling house that her father renovated for the family in Jackson County, Iowa.
“My mother told us to stop at three (kids),” she said. “And we all listened.”
Catholicism and big families
It might be an assumption, but it’s often a correct assumption. Of the nine families the TH talked to, most are Catholic.
Eileen Kluesner, 94, of Farley, Iowa, is the mother of Noonan and 14 other children.
“Fifteen children wasn’t the plan,” Kleusner said. “But I wouldn’t change it for anything.”
The Second Vatican Council, held in the early 1960s, changed much of the perspective of Catholic women when it came to birth control and having as many children “as God would give to us.” The council issued a document that stipulated the right of man “to follow his conscience” when it came to sexual relations and birth control.
“That made a huge difference,” Noonan said. “I think that is one of the main reasons you don’t find very many big families like ours anymore.”
Grubb said that, in the past, people tended to replicate their families of origin, often finding a partner who had the same family experience, and reproducing a large family.
“Dubuque, being a small multi-generational city, was the perfect place for family replication across generations,” he said. “But economics, changes in society, technology, politics and other factors have their effects on those choices.”
Modern-day large families
Alysha Culbertson, 35, grew up with two older brothers, while her husband, Tyler, had one brother. But it was Tyler’s extended family — his mother was one of seven — that had the couple excited about having a large family of their own.
Tyler’s family owns TNT Recycling in East Dubuque, and Alysha is a stay-at-home mom.
“We’ve been really lucky that I’ve been able to stay at home with the kids,” Alysha said. “I know that is a rare thing these days. We’re really grateful that we’ve been able to make that work.”
The Culbertsons moved a few years ago to a 10-acre hobby farm and have added a menagerie of dogs, cats, horses, goats, ducks, turkeys and chickens to the family fold.
“It’s just a great way for kids to grow up,” Alysha said. “Even though we don’t live in town anymore, we’re still the place all the kids want to come to.”
The family hosts a “Fear Farm” every fall around Halloween at Tyler’s mother’s house in East Dubuque, and they sell pumpkins, mums and donuts during the event. They are in the process of constructing a building on their farm that they hope, eventually, will allow them to expand into a seasonal business.
Tyler and Alysha said one of the most common questions they get is how they raise six children.
“With Tyler working for a family business, his time can be pretty flexible to help with the kids,” Alysha said. “We have a lot of support from extended family. It’s a lot of planning and being organized.”
Tyler added it’s not always easy.
“We’ve had our share of dinners of mac and cheese,” he said. “But those are some of our favorite meals.”
Matt Berning, 44, of East Dubuque, grew up in family of seven kids, while his wife, Natalie, 40, is one of three.
The Bernings have five children — Willa, 13, Aloysius, 11, Louis, 10, Celia, 8 and Rhett, 5 — but Natalie said there wasn’t a lot of discussion about family size before they got married.
“We didn’t talk a lot about it,” she said. “I witnessed Matt and his siblings together, and I figured I’d probably want something similar to what he grew up with.”
Matt and Natalie agree that they are opposites when it comes to their personalities, and that works well in how they parent the kids.
“I’m a go-with-the-flow kind of guy,” Matt said. “I take things in stride whether it’s chaotic or not.”
Natalie said organization is a good goal when you have five kids, but it’s not always feasible.
“You have to leave a lot of room for surprises,” she said. “It’s organized chaos. You have to learn to let go of a lot of things.”
The family experiences much the same reaction when they go out somewhere as the Culbertsons do.
“If we go out someplace, it’s very common for us to be asked, ‘Are these all yours?’” Natalie said.
While the definition and dynamics of large families has changed through the years, these modern-day big families do a couple of things that are reminders of the large families of decades past. They gather together around the table to eat meals as often as possible, and they grow at least some of their own food.
“As the kids get older, it gets harder to do,” Natalie said. “Sometimes, dinner is at 5 o’clock. Sometimes, it’s at 9.”
Living on a dairy farm, the Bernings have access to some of the freshest food around.
“We always have eggs. We have meat. We have milk,” Matt said. “We have a summer garden.”
The Culbertsons aim to expand their hobby farm in the future — they have a garden, and they just planted apple and cherry trees.
Tyler and Alysha, and Matt and Natalie agree that loving and supportive partners, living within their means and using the resources they have available to them, are the keys to raising a large family in today’s world.
Families as self-sufficient communities
Dale Budde, 84, of East Dubuque, is the oldest of 16 children who grew up on a farm near Bellevue, Iowa.
“People sometimes ask how my parents did it when they had so many mouths to feed,” he said. “But it was different then. Just altogether different.”
The family butchered and smoked their own meat from cows and pigs they raised, and they often had enough left over to share with other families. Budde’s mother, Ila, also had a designated baking day every week.
“I’d go with her, and we’d get these 50-pound bags of flour,” he said. “Then, we’d spend the whole day baking breads and pies and cakes. And that was what we ate with our meals all week.”
On the Kluesner farm, butchering animals and gathering eggs from the chickens were regular occurrences. Eileen Kluesner had a large garden where she grew vegetables and other produce.
“I loved working in the garden,” she said. “That was my place of peace and where I could always get away for a little bit.”
“It was her escape, I’m sure,” said daughter Cheri Kluesner McAndrew.
But much more than that, it was how Eileen and her husband, Gerald, fed their family.
“We never wanted for anything,” Janet said. “There was always something to eat. We’d come home from school, and there would be something baked and waiting for us as a treat. We really were very self-sufficient.”
At the Kuehn home, Rannals said, her father renovated a barn on the property that served as a big playhouse, and he built a 21-foot boat that the family took out on the river every chance they got.
“We were self-sustainable in that way,” she said. “We would have dances in the barn and play board games. And my dad would spray down the backyard in the winter. We always had a skating rink in the backyard.”
Grubb said that, while those looking in from the outside might see chaos and disarray in a large family, the opposite is actually more often the case.
“Cooperation and peer problem-solving is often practiced amongst a group of equals (such as siblings),” he said. “Empathy and sharing are also more readily learned at an earlier age in large families.”
Holidays, birthdays and family gatherings
Jim Ehlinger, 78, of Dubuque, is the oldest of 19 children. The family dairy farm near La Motte, Iowa, is where he grew up with his siblings and parents, Loren and Mary.
“If we ever woke up during the night and Mom and Dad weren’t there, we knew they were bringing somebody else home,” Jim said with a laugh.
Loren Ehlinger worked hard to support his growing family, both on and off the farm.
“When my dad was farming, he always worked off the farm, too,” Ehlinger said. “He would get up early in the morning and milk the cows, and he would take the milk with him because he passed the creamery on his way to work. So, he’d drop it off and then would go and work at the boiler works all day.”
Eventually, the family moved into a large home in town across from the park.
“Holidays were so amazing when we lived in town,” said Bormann. “Especially the Fourth of July with the fireworks. We made a lot of our own fun. Whenever there was a town celebration, it was an occasion to celebrate at the house and have the family come over.”
Of course, with 22 years between her and her oldest brother, Jim, there were others she was more anxious to see than her brother when the family got together.
“I was more excited about seeing the nieces and nephews because they were closer to my age,” she said.
Shirley Rowan Wilson said there were always gifts for birthdays and Christmas and always room at the table for one more.
“My mother would say that,” she said. “She would encourage us to invite friends over. Everybody was welcome.”
Even if the gifts weren’t brand new, they were loved and appreciated.
“My dad had gotten a bike and fixed it all up,” Budde said. “I had a bike I could ride, and I didn’t know anybody else that had a bike. That was pretty special.”
Doris Budde Felderman, Dale’s younger sister, said there were always gifts at Christmas and for birthday celebrations.
“There was always at least one outfit of clothing and a toy of some kind,” she said. “Nobody was ever left out.”
Connie Kurt Nessan, the youngest of 10 in a Dubuque family, remembered how her mother, Betsy, made birthdays special.
“You got to pick your cake,” she said. “You could pick whatever you wanted. One year, I had a castle. And when you turned 16, you got a multi-tier cake. She really made sure to make it your moment.”
It’s a tradition that Nessan carries on to this day with her two daughters.
Getting to know you
The spread between oldest and youngest is often a barrier in large families, with older siblings striking out on their own and starting to raise families before younger siblings even realize they exist.
Wilson left her hometown of Kittery, Maine, to head to Wheaton (Ill.) College. There still were much younger siblings at home.
“My father bought a dairy bar that was open during the tourist season,” she said. “It was on the way to the beach, and we would sell ice cream made from our own milk, and hamburgers — that kind of thing.”
Wilson would come home on college breaks and work at the dairy bar with her brothers and sisters. She found it to be a good way to get to know them more as time went on.
“We have gotten to know each other much more as adults,” she said. “Just a few years ago, I was talking to my sisters who accused me of being bossy, and I said, ‘I wasn’t bossy. I just did what mother told me to do.’ It took that many years for that to finally get straightened out.”
Jim Ehlinger and Donna Bormann think their mother, Mary, might have had an ulterior motive when she made them co-executors of her estate.
“I don’t know if it was on purpose or not,” Donna said. “But that’s when I got to know my brother, and now, we’re really close.”
Connie Nessan’s oldest sister, Pam Ewald, is moving back to Dubuque from California this fall. Nessan is looking forward to getting to know her big sister.
“She was gone on her own before I really knew who she was,” she said. “I’m really looking forwarding to us spending time together.”
Taking care of each other
At Eileen Kluesner’s home in Farley, she sometimes has a hard time finding a moment for herself — not that she minds.
The Kluesner children stop by often to do her hair, fix her meals or just visit the mother who has spent most of her life caring for them.
“She spent all those years doing for us,” McAndrew said. “Now, it’s our turn to do things for her.”
There were a total of 92 children in the seven local families interviewed by the TH in which the children now are grown. None of those 92 have more than five children of their own — and most a lot fewer.
Still, they all expressed love and appreciation for their parents and their siblings. They say rifts are rare, and family get-togethers, reunions and vacations are plentiful.
“My dad started working at the Pack when he was 15 years old,” Rannals said. “He was 17 when I was born, and he and my mom had six kids by the time they were 24. They were kids, just like us. But they worked hard and they raised a good family, and we all had a great childhood.”
Dale Budde said his mother always had a ready answer whenever anyone would ask, “Who’s your favorite?”
“She would always say, ‘Whoever needs me the most right now. That’s my favorite,’” he said. “She could always make us feel special.”
