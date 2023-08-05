A 3D model depicts a planned playground at the Oak Hill neighborhood in Cascade, Iowa. The playground will feature a large play structure for kids ages 5-12, a small structure for ages 2-5 and a swing set.
A new community playground is coming to Cascade’s Oak Hill neighborhood, with one-third of the fundraising already completed.
According to Oak Hill resident Hailey Rausch, land was set aside for a park in 2010, and residents have been waiting for a playground to be constructed ever since.
“The land was donated by Oak Hill subdivision developer Mike Beck in 2010 and we’ve already waited 13 years,” Rausch said. “If we wait another 13 years, it’s not going to be as impactful.”
The first house at Oak Hill was built in 2004. Now it’s the site of 87 homes and 61 vacant lots, and the subdivision is ready for a park. According to Rausch, Oak Hill is home to more than 50 children younger than 12, as well as many grandparents who would like a nearby playground for their visiting grandchildren. Because of the neighborhood’s distance from other parks in Cascade, residents want a safe nearby park for their kids to play in.
“If we wait another five years to do this, it’s not going to be as needed for the families there,” said Rausch. “Currently, there’s no safe way for our families to get to our other parks and playgrounds unless they take a car. There are no sidewalks into town and it’s over 1.5 miles for them to get to any other playground, whether it’s the swimming pool, Riverview Park or the Community Park. Plus, they have to climb a huge hill to come home.”
Some generous contributions are making it easier for neighborhood residents to raise money to get a playground built. Working with playground company Park and Play Structures Inc., the City of Cascade will participate in a 50% matching grant. The city will pay $52,000 of the total equipment cost of $104,000. Needing additional money for ground filling, an additional swing set and labor to set it up, the city has a fundraising goal of $60,000.
City Administrator Lisa Kotter said the playground will be open to all city residents, not just those living in Oak Hill, and the park will likely be given a more neutral name by the city council at a later date.
To help reach the fundraising goal, Beck has agreed to match the first $15,000 donated by the community. After that goal is reached, Joan Hoffmann will match the next $15,000, meaning the Cascade community needs to raise $30,000 from other donors in town.
So far, one-third of this amount has already been raised thanks to donations at a “Party in the Park” fundraiser event on July 30. The event raised $9,000 through donations and selling food and t-shirts.
Anyone wishing to contribute can write a check, Paypal or Venmo to the Cascade Enhancement Committee @cascadeenhancementcommittee. All forms of fundraising need to be completed by Sept. 15 to meet the guidelines of the matching grant.