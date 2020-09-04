A sportsbook with a physical presence in Dubuque has launched an online betting option.
FanDuel Sportsbook on Thursday announced the activation of a mobile betting app and online betting experience.
The sportsbook has operated within Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque since Sept. 1, 2019. Until now, however, bettors had to visit the sportsbook in person every time they wanted to place a wager.
“We generally open up our retail sportsbooks first, and then we open up the online and mobile sportsbooks later,” explained Kevin Hennessy, publicity director for FanDuel. “We wanted to be ready for professional football this season, and launching today makes that happen.”
FanDuel operates sportsbooks at the Diamond Jo casinos in both Dubuque and Northwood, Iowa.
In order to activate an online or mobile account, one must first visit the Dubuque or Northwood sportsbook in person to complete registration. Bets then can be made remotely, though the bettor still needs to be in the state of Iowa.
Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko said this in-person registration requirement will remain in place throughout 2020. Beginning on Jan. 1, new customers no longer will be required to register in person.
Ohorilko said almost all Iowa casinos with sportsbooks have introduced online betting options.
“There is no question that customers have really gravitated to the online option,” he said. “Looking at last year’s (statewide) numbers, about 60% of wagers were made online, and that occurred at a time when many operators didn’t even have an online option.”
Ohorilko said online bets will make up an even larger share of overall wagers in 2020. This is due partly to the introduction of new mobile options, as well as the fact that COVID-19 has led some people to avoid visiting casinos in person.
“The pandemic has accelerated what we were seeing before,” Ohorilko said.
Q Sportsbook, located within Q Casino in Dubuque, launched its mobile betting app in 2019 and consistently has had higher wager totals through its online option than at its brick-and-mortar facility.
In July, the most recent month for which data is available, Q Sportsbook had more than $684,000 wagered online, compared to $387,000 in person.
Statewide, there was nearly $18 million wagered online in July and about $5 million at brick-and-mortar sportsbooks.
Sports wagers took a major hit throughout the late spring and early summer as concerns about COVID-19 led to the cancellation of college and professional sporting events.
Hennessy said that wagering picked up considerably over the past month, as American professional sports resumed. He expects the mobile app to contribute to that momentum.
“This gives people a new option,” he said. “When they can’t travel to the casino, they can make bets from home.”