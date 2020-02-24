Clayton and Dubuque counties are among the 29 Iowa counties receiving Growing Together grants from the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program.
The program provides grants to master gardeners in the 29 counties for projects focused on increasing food security, according to a press release issued by ISU Extension and Outreach.
The two local programs will receive:
- Funds to maintain and increase productivity of the donation garden supplying the Clayton County Food Shelf.
- Funds to maintain three donation garden sites supporting the Dubuque Rescue Mission, Salvation Army and the Westminster Gardens.