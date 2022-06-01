Dubuque County supervisors on Tuesday night amended their current fiscal year budget for a final time to include $869,000 for hundreds of radios for county fire departments and law enforcement.
It was the first board-approved project funded by the nearly $19 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act to make it onto a budget, bringing it closer to reality.
“We are increasing our expenditures by close to $1 million,” said County Budget Director Stella Runde. “The bulk of that is the first ARPA project you approved, the 911 radios.”
Supervisors voted, 2-1, in March to approve the project, with Supervisor Ann McDonough voting against it, deeming it insufficient to fully meet public safety communication needs.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff said after the board’s meeting Tuesday night that the quick action in approving the project enabled the county to save more than $100,000 for the 289 radios, which were about to increase in cost. He said the purchase would greatly improve life for rural fire departments.
“The current radios are between 10 and 12 years old,” he said. “Their life cycle is only 10 years. It’s gotten to the point where you can’t get parts to fix them.”
Pothoff also said that by replacing this many of the radios, some of the still-working old radios can go to firefighters who have no radio at all and instead rely on pagers, which offer fewer details of an emergency call.
To date, the county supervisors have fully approved or met consensus on $10 million worth of projects through the ARPA funding process they started more than a year ago. But, as McDonough pointed out, only this radio purchase actually has been contracted and budgeted by the county.
“We haven’t seen any contracts with anyone,” she said. “We have made decisions and have final resolutions for some of the spending we’ve determined are a priority. But there are no contracts and they’re not in a budget.”
Runde told supervisors that she will begin bringing contracts to them soon with plans to amend the budget for fiscal year 2023 soon after it begins on July 1.
“Those (ARPA projects) will be the biggest things we need to address in the new year,” she said. “I know there’s urgency with some of the agencies out there and also the board to get those started to move.”
Noted Supervisor Jay Wickham, “On each amendment we do, the fund balances will reflect that.”
