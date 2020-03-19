RYAN, Iowa — Authorities said DNA evidence has implicated a man in a sexual abuse case reported nine years ago.
Zachary W. Broders, 33, of Davenport, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with third-degree sexual abuse. His next court hearing is set for Friday, March 20.
Court documents state that in July 2011, a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man named “Zac” who gave her a ride to rural Ryan.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Documents state that Broders’ DNA matched samples collected in the sexual assault kit following the incident. Authorities were alerted to the match in February when Broders was arrested on criminal charges elsewhere.