A new state report demonstrates how Dubuque Community School District campuses are working to close learning gaps stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, district officials said.
The report rated two-thirds of the district’s schools as “acceptable” or better, with all but two maintaining or improving on their rankings from the 2020-2021 academic year.
“This data is telling us that we are heading in the right direction,” said Lisa TeBockhorst, the district’s executive director of elementary education. “We continue to work our plans and refine and reflect on how those resources and instructional practices can best meet students’ needs.”
Iowa Department of Education officials on Friday released updated ratings for public schools on the Iowa School Performance Profiles. Schools were given ratings of, from lowest to highest, “priority,” “needs improvement,” “acceptable,” “commendable,” “high performing” or “exceptional” based on how they stacked up to accountability measures in the 2021-2022 school year.
The report rated 12 of the Dubuque district’s 18 schools as “acceptable” or better for that year. The ratings include Fulton Elementary School, which closed at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Meanwhile, all schools in Western Dubuque Community School District were rated acceptable or better by the education department.
Meeting benchmarks
Seven Dubuque schools saw their rating rise from the 2020-2021 academic year, while Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School and Dubuque Senior High School saw them fall. The remaining nine schools maintained their rankings from last year.
The profiles gave three of the district’s Title I elementary schools — Prescott, Fulton and Lincoln — a “priority” rating. Title I schools have a high number of students from low-income backgrounds.
Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Dubuque Senior High School received “needs improvement” ratings.
Bryant and Carver Elementary schools received “high performing” ratings, while Eisenhower, Kennedy, Sageville and Table Mound Elementary schools were rated as “commendable.” The district’s other schools were rated as “acceptable.”
Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education, said officials at each school will incorporate data from the Iowa School Performance Profiles into that school’s multi-tiered systems of supports plan, a decision-making framework for instructional and assessment practices.
“We’re really talking about looking at every student in every classroom in the school and what intervention, what instruction needs to happen to move the dial for them,” TeBockhorst said. “We don’t just want to remediate. We want to accelerate their learning.”
She said district officials also examine a plethora of other data sources to determine student achievement levels, including formative classroom assessments, standardized tests, student surveys and more.
“(The Iowa School Performance Profiles report) tells part of a school’s story, but not the whole story,” she said.
Seeking support
For the first year since 2019, the state report also identifies schools requiring extra support to meet requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
Schools are identified for targeted support and improvement if the performance of at least one student subgroup falls in the lowest 5% of schools statewide. Subgroups are those who are eligible for free and reduced-price meals, English-language learners, students with disabilities and racial/ethnic minority groups.
Meanwhile, schools identified for comprehensive support and improvement have overall scores in the bottom 5% of schools receiving Title I funding or a graduation rate below 67.1%.
Comprehensive and targeted schools maintain their designations for three years.
However, for the past two years, those designations were frozen due to the pandemic, so this year, the state introduced a new “extended” targeted or comprehensive status for schools whose scores still fall below the threshold that placed them in those categories in 2018 or 2019. Additionally, all schools this fall were placed in the first year of their designation, regardless of whether it was extended or newly identified.
Irving Elementary School, Jefferson Middle School and both Hempstead and Senior High schools are designated as “extended targeted,” meaning at least one of their student subgroups fell in the lowest 5% of schools statewide in either 2018 or 2019 and the school has not yet demonstrated the growth necessary to exit that designation.
Audubon, Carver and Fulton elementary schools and Roosevelt Middle School are newly designated as in need of targeted support.
Prescott Elementary School, listed as targeted prior to the pandemic, is newly designated as needing comprehensive support, while Lincoln Elementary School is labeled “extended comprehensive.”
TeBockhorst said the extended designation lets schools continue implementing improvement plans that were interrupted by the pandemic.
“To make systemic change within a school community, you typically need three to seven years,” she said. “ When you have a three-year period, and you have two years of it impacted by the pandemic, … that is something we have to look at.”
Western Dubuque schools
In the Western Dubuque district, Farley and Peosta elementary schools both were rated acceptable, while Cascade and Epworth elementary schools both were high performing. The district’s other four schools were ranked commendable.
That is a slight dip from last year, when all schools were commendable or better. Cascade Junior/Senior High School also was identified as needing targeted support.
Kelly Simon, Western Dubuque’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said Friday she couldn’t yet speak to the shifts, as the state did not release detailed information ahead of time to the district.
She did note that factors used to score schools changed this year, as did the weighting of several factors, making year-to-year comparisons difficult.
“It’s getting harder and harder for there to be a comparison on if our scores went up or down or didn’t change at all because every time, the factors going into it are changing,” Simon said. “... It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison.”
Now that the information is publicly available, Simon said, district officials will compare it to internal assessments to see where trends emerge. If necessary, the information also could inform curriculum or instructional changes.
