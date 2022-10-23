A new state report demonstrates how Dubuque Community School District campuses are working to close learning gaps stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, district officials said.

The report rated two-thirds of the district’s schools as “acceptable” or better, with all but two maintaining or improving on their rankings from the 2020-2021 academic year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.