SINSINAWA, Wis. — A fort, a trading post, a convent and a college.
Those are just some of the roles filled at some point by Sinsinawa Mound, a large, naturally occurring hill in rural Grant County that is best known as the sacred homeplace of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa.
The land around the mound has a diverse and rich history full of progress, prayer and environmental preservation, and many argue the site is a quintessential part of the county’s and tri-state-area’s history.
The Sinsinawa sisters have taught, lived and learned there in some capacity for 175 years. With plans to soon sell off several of the congregation’s buildings and move many of the sisters across the state, historians, congregation members and area residents are pondering the mound’s past, present and future as it enters its next phase of transition.
“It’s a very chaotic time, but out of chaos is the hope of something new,” said Sinsinawa sister Ann Halloran. “Not in the sense that the old was bad, but in the sense that the new is responding to the sign of the times.”
Centuries of progress, prayer
The story of Sinsinawa Mound spans several generations and cultures. Before European intervention, the land had ties to several Indigenous nations, including the Ho-Chunk, Sauk, Meskwaki, Ioway, Otoe, Missouria and Potawatomi nations.
The tribe revered Sinsinawa Mound as a sacred site, its slopes dotted with woodbine, wild grape and sumac. While there is no history of any Indigenous settlements on the site, there is evidence that the naturally occurring mound acted as a landmark and trading post for Native American groups.
It wasn’t until the colonial government forced most of the Indigenous people from the area that the mound gained its first permanent White resident: George Wallace Jones, a frontiersman from Missouri who would later become one of Iowa’s first senators.
“He basically squatted there,” said Priscilla Wood, director of the Sinsinawa office of arts and cultural heritage. “He came here in the late 1820s to make his fortune in the lead boom, … and he knew all the movers and shakers in the area.”
Jones built a home and a fort on the mound, part of which still can be found at the site. He lived on site and worked in the lead trade until 1844 when he sold the mound to Dominican Friar Samuel Mazzuchelli, who fell in love with the space when he visited to hold Mass for Jones’ wife, Josephine.
The Italian priest was known to be reserved but passionate about his spiritual work, as well as a strong supporter of women and female education. He encouraged and helped the sisters incorporate early on, likely making them some of the first female landowners in the state.
“He’s described as having a very sensitive, curious nature,” said Sister Mary Ellen Green, who recently moved back to Sinsinawa Mound. “... He once tied himself to the mast of a ship to feel the storm. That’s the kind of person he was.”
Mazzuchelli bought the 800 acres on and around the mound from Jones for $6,500 and built the Stone Building, which would serve as the headquarters for the Sinsinawa branch of the Dominican sisters after its establishment three years later.
While Mazzuchelli and the sisters built and maintained the St. Clara Academy school in nearby Benton, the Stone Building served as a college for other Dominican friars and students.
The mound was sold to James and William Ryan in 1861 when college enrollment dropped during the Civil War. The brothers purchased it as an investment property before later selling what is now the congregation’s 450-acre home back to the sisters in 1867 following Mazzuchelli’s death.
Because of the time period, some areas around Sinsinawa Mound were quite rugged and wild, said Halloran, who graduated from St. Clara Academy in 1950 and joined the congregation a few years later.
This led to one of the former prioresses, Mother Emily Power, keeping a handgun in her crate. It was a simple weapon with a pearl-accented handle, meant to scare off coyotes or other beasts of the night.
“It was the 1840s, I guess, and this was wild territory,” Halloran said. “She never used it, … but it’s those little stories that people should know about (Sinsinawa Mound).”
Education as a foundation
The sisters returned to Sinsinawa Mound in 1867, and the congregation has remained there full time ever since. When they returned, they also relocated St. Clara Academy from Benton to the Stone Building.
The school had scientific tools that rivaled those at University of Wisconsin, and its female students could take electives in botany or chemistry. It was a level of education not often offered to women at the time, but Mazzuchelli believed that women should be afforded every educational opportunity available to men.
Eventually, the school grew to the point that additional space was needed, leading to the 1881 construction of the St. Clara Academy building and subsequent 1899 construction of the St. Clara Convent to allow for additional living space for the sisters.
“Until then, the sisters lived with the students. They were really all crammed in there together in these big dorms,” Wood said. “... They raised the roof on the Stone Building because they were running out of room, and then in the 1880s, they finally built (the other structures).”
In 1901, the sisters also opened St. Clara College at Sinsinawa Mound after University of Wisconsin Board of Regents advised that the academy was offering classes to its high school students that rivaled or exceeded those offered to UW students. The college remained at Sinsinawa until the early 1920s when it moved to River Forest, Ill., where it still exists under its new name, Dominican University.
The St. Clara Academy remained and continued at Sinsinawa Mound until its closure in 1970, serving nearly 1,800 students in seventh through 12 grades in its 118-year history. The space previously used for the academy is now home to Academy Apartments, a senior-living complex for area residents, and St. Clara Chapel.
Karen Reese, president of Grant County Genealogical Society, said historic structures such as those located at Sinsinawa Mound offer a unique window into the past.
While historic architecture and artifacts might not be of interest to everyone, she said, they can help put a place and its surrounding area in context, such as the ability to examine Grant County’s Catholic history through the lens of Sinsinawa Mound.
“So much of the general public, unless they get really interested, they don’t really seem to care,” she said. “... But if we don’t have some understanding of the history of the area, then people can’t know why this area, the tri-state area, is so instrumental.”
Declining membership leads to potential sale, demolition
In the mid-twentieth century, the sisters added another nearly 260,000 square feet to their building footprint at Sinsinawa Mound with the addition of Sienna Gallery and the three-story rotunda building, which includes one of the first chapels in the state to be designed by a woman.
Space in the newer buildings now includes Sinsinawa Bakery, known for its cinnamon bread, and the Sinsinawa gift shop in which area residents can purchase holiday or sentimental gifts. It’s also where the sisters and staff offer programming and outreach opportunities, such as art shows and educational retreats.
Duane Hagerty, president and CEO of Heritage Works in Dubuque, said the mix of 19th- and 20th-century buildings at Sinsinawa Mound makes it architecturally unique.
He added that Queen of Rosary Chapel in the rotunda building was built in a circular pattern, which was in line with chapels being built in more urban areas in hopes of creating a more welcoming atmosphere.
“It’s a beautiful site,” he said. “The ensemble of buildings, from the academy to the convent and the chapel, it’s pretty uncommon for being in a rural area.”
But by the time some of those latest buildings were constructed, they already were becoming obsolete. That’s because they were built when membership was high and climbing but soon before a precipitous decline.
Since its creation in 1847, about 3,000 women have joined the Sinsinawa branch of the Dominican sisters, with membership peaking at 1,983 active members in 1966. By the late ’60s, however, membership dropped. There currently are nearly 300 active members, around 100 of whom live at Sinsinawa Mound.
Prioress Toni Harris attributed the sudden change to several factors, including a proclamation from the Second Vatican Council in the mid-1960s that everyone, regardless of occupation, was “called to a life of holiness,” meaning people could pursue religious lives without becoming nuns or priests. The congregation still accepts new members, but the numbers are much lower than 20th-century highs.
“I think (Vatican II) just kind of blew up traditional concepts,” Harris said. “The attractor of that being the best way to serve God kind of went away, and a lot of change happened in the lives of people who were sisters at the time as well as new people who were attracted to religious life.”
Given the sharp decline in membership, congregation leadership started seriously considering a partial sale of the buildings at Sinsinawa Mound around five years ago. The underutilized spaces are large and expensive to maintain, Harris said, and they don’t see as much use now that fewer women are becoming sisters.
“Running buildings just for the sake of keeping them open is not in our mission,” Harris said. “... We don’t need the space anymore.”
The congregation is looking to sell St. Clara Convent, Sienna Gallery and the Rotunda building for an overall 317,000-square-foot reduction in space. The sisters will retain the ownership of the Stone Building and old Academy building, as well as all the land around the structures.
After not finding anyone locally with the resources and interest to purchase the buildings, the sisters announced earlier this summer that they would take their search national in hopes of finding the “big fish match,” according to Sister Quincy Howard, congregation planning specialist.
The congregation is currently in conversation with two potential buyers, although Howard said negotiations are too preliminary to release their names. Those parties have until May 15 to prepare final proposals for the congregation leadership.
If no suitable match is found, Sinsinawa leaders could decide to demolish those structures, thus eliminating the upkeep costs altogether.
“It’s been very clear that deconstruction has been delayed to give us time to find a suitable, mission-matched buyer,” Howard said. “But it’s not off the table.”’
Honoring the land
Regardless of what happens with the buildings, the sisters will retain ownership of all the natural space around Sinsinawa Mound Center and will continue to honor the history of ecological and environmental stewardship that has been a hallmark of their sisterhood from the start.
In 1849, Mazzuchelli proclaimed “my sisters will be as these trees,” as he planted a double row of maples outside the Benton school. “They will always be united.”
The sisters since have practiced many different types of agricultural and environmental stewardship over the land around Sinsinawa Mound. They long have farmed in the area, often utilizing sustainable and restorative agricultural practices. By the 1920s, they were growing citrus trees in on-site greenhouses.
In 2017, they opened a 5-acre collaborative farm for small, starting farmers in the area. They started out with six farmers, several of whom have gone on to establish their own homesteads or agricultural plots away from the site such as the one now operating at Dubuque Rescue Mission.
The collaborative farm will continue following the sale or demolition of the mound’s newer buildings, with the goal of soon attracting additional farmers to use the 3 open acres. Farmers at the site share equipment and a greenhouse, and rent is cheap enough to allow starting agriculturalists to get a foothold.
“My experience out here has been positive,” said Andie Donnan, co-owner of Sandhill Farm, which grows organic crops at the collaborative farm. “If it wasn’t available for us, we wouldn’t be farming.”
The congregation will continue to care for the woodland and prairie spaces that cover Sinsinawa Mound. There are currently about 425 acres of natural spaces, including 140 acres of wooded areas.
Sinsinawa Mound horticulturist and Farm Coordinator Laurana Snyder said she is working on a forest management and prairie restoration plan, and the congregation plans to expand outdoor programming such as hiking groups and outdoor worship to get more of the public involved with the mound.
“People always think (Sinsinawa) is farther away than it is,” Snyder said of the mound, which is about 12 minutes away from Dubuque. “They think it’s this very closed area, and maybe it was in the past, but now, you can really just come out here and explore.
“It doesn’t necessarily have to be a religious experience. It definitely can be, but it doesn’t have to be to enjoy the natural environment here.”
Grief, nostalgia marks changes
In preparation for the sale or demolition, most of the remaining sisters living at Sinsinawa Mound will move to Muskego in the spring, where an assisted-living facility is being constructed for the sisters.
Despite the move, the congregation will continue to accept new members, and current members will continue in their community and ministry efforts across the country.
Around 30 sisters will remain at Sinsinawa Mound, including a few like Howard who will move back for the first time in years. Congregation leadership also is working with staff currently employed at Sinsinawa Mound to either find other positions with the sisters or locate employment elsewhere.
Mound Campus Planning Coordinator Sister Julie Schwab said the congregation considered building additional assisted-living options into the current Sinsinawa Mound site, but a feasibility study showed it would be too difficult to staff and would get little use after the current generation of sisters passes.
“We’ve adapted some spaces, but the buildings weren’t built for what we’re now using them for,” she said.
Harris said while sisters and community members understand the necessity of the changes, it still inspires feelings of sadness and nostalgia after decades spent at Sinsinawa Mound — like an elderly couple giving up the family home.
Schwab said she will miss seeing the chapel full of sisters when the space is full of smiles, song or liturgical dance. Even with the congregation’s smaller numbers, she said it’s still a sight to see all the sisters in one place.
“There’s lots of laughter and coming together and celebration and prayer at those events,” she said. “Those were the most fun memories.”
Howard recalled Christmases spent at Sinsinawa Mound, when sisters from across the country would come back for the holidays. She joined the sisters in 2014, and said the younger members dress up with reindeer antlers or red noses and go around residential rooms to carol or tell Christmas stories.
“That was just so spectacular and so fun,” she said tearfully. “I know I’m coming up on my last one like that, and it’s one memory that won’t happen in the same way moving forward.”
Donnan said community members similarly will feel the loss of an institution that has operated and served in the area for centuries. She knows several people in the area who went to school or church at Sinsinawa Mound who will miss it dearly.
“Physical spaces take on special meanings and memories, and for a lot of locals, it’s really hard to digest that the sisters are leaving,” she said. “We see the chapel from our farm. We hear the noon bells. It’s really sad and kind of intense.”
Many offerings at the mound will continue on, such as the collaborative farm and outreach programming. Congregation leadership also is looking into a new space for the bakery in the buildings that the sisters will retain, but Donnan said it still will be a change to not see as many sisters there on a daily basis.
Green added that the move raises a lot of questions for the sisters, who will have to learn to redefine who they are and the role they play.
“In the past, so much of who we are has been identified with this land. We are Sinsinawa Dominicans, but what if we’re not at Sinsinawa? Who are we then?” Green pondered. “That’s the question we’ll be asking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.