The soonest the City of Dubuque could hold a referendum on a proposal to build a new Five Flags Center is September, according to city documents.
A memo from City Attorney Crenna Brumwell informed council members that Sept. 13 is the earliest date a referendum could be held.
Such votes can only take place on certain days each year, and county elections officials must receive at least 46 days notice, according to state law. Given that, the city could not hold a referendum on March 1 — the only other allowable day in 2022.
The dates on which a referendum could be held in 2023 are March 7, Sept. 12 and Nov. 7.
Previously, plans called for voters to be asked in September 2020 to approve the city borrowing up to $74 million to demolish the current, four-decades-old facility and construct a new Five Flags that stretched across West Fifth Street, increasing its capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400. The historic Five Flags Theater would be renovated and preserved.
At least 60% of voters would have needed to back the measure for it to pass.
But council members scuttled those referendum plans when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, throwing city finances into uncertainty. They agreed in 2020 to revisit the issue in January 2022.
Brumwell’s memo for Tuesday’s City Council meeting was informational only, with council members being asked to receive and file it. Council members will hold a work session on Monday, Jan. 24, to receive an update on Five Flags.