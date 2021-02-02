Jordyn Theisen colored letters spelling “Reflect the light of Christ” a bright shade of pink on Monday at St. Columbkille Elementary School in Dubuque.
She and her fellow kindergartners worked quietly as they colored and cut out door decorations to send to residents of a local nursing home and other community members.
“Making the decorations is kind of fun because you get to make them for other people,” Jordyn said.
The activity is among those planned for students in Holy Family Catholic Schools and other parochial schools for National Catholic Schools Week. Though some aspects of this week’s celebrations had to be altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, educators still wanted to take time to recognize the work of Catholic schools and the people who support them.
“It is a chance to really lift up our spirits,” Holy Family Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said. “It really puts attention on the great things that are happening in the classroom each and every day and the opportunities our kids are having to learn. Pandemic or not, we’ll continue to celebrate Catholic Schools Week.”
Act of service
On Monday afternoon, kindergarten teacher Laura Ripley told her students they would be making something special for people they had not met and explained to them what a nursing home is.
“We want to make something to show (the residents) love and care and to make them feel special,” Ripley said.
Her students set to work making the decorations, coloring in letters, cutting paper into the shape of a cloud, attaching streamers and writing their school and their name on the back.
“Our special friends will be able to hang them on their doors,” Ripley told her students.
Jordyn stuck with pink for her lettering because it is her favorite color, while her classmate Gabriel Diaz used a variety of colors for his decoration.
“Sometimes, I want to color it really fast, like scribbling,” Gabriel said.
Jordyn chimed in: “Yeah, but you have to color it neatly because it’s for other people.”
Jordyn said making something for other people is important “to make them feel happy,” and Gabriel said the activity is a way to care for them.
“We want to show love and care to others,” he said.
The completed decorations will go to a local nursing home, retired members of Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, retired priests and seminarians, said Barb Roling, principal at St. Columbkille Elementary.
“Service is just a huge part of Catholic schools, so during Catholic Schools Week, we’re trying to highlight things that make us unique,” she said.
Moving forward
Marcel Kielkucki, principal of Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville, Iowa, said one key challenge currently facing Catholic schools is one that all schools must navigate: how to educate in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and what school will look like once it is over.
“The challenge coming out of that for all schools, not just Catholic schools, will be, what things have you done that are going to become lasting changes, and what can you take from this,” he said.
However, the pandemic does seem to have brought opportunities for choice in education into the spotlight, Kielkucki said, noting proposals state lawmakers have put forth this year designed to expand school choice.
“I’m hopeful that those conversations look to see what we can do to continue to provide educational opportunities for students in Iowa,” Kielkucki said.
Bormann said one challenge as the pandemic ends will be to bring people back to participating in church communities, which may have fallen out of their habits as a result of COVID-19.
However, he has also noticed an influx of people interested in Holy Family’s programming over the past year, with more people inquiring about the system and retention increasing. He tied that to officials’ decision to offer daily, in-person instruction so far this school year during the pandemic and said he hopes that increased interest is lasting.
“I think once people take part in our community, they recognize the family that it is, and certainly they’re more apt to stay and continue that education, so we’re looking forward to that,” Bormann said.