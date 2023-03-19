MANCHESTER, Iowa – Kim Corkery shifted boxes of brightly decorated, homemade cookies into position on her table. It was a brief respite from the stream of people purchasing the baked goods.

Corkery, of Manchester, was one of 30 vendors at the Spring 2023 Craft & Vendor Show, held today at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

