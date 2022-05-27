Friday, Back Waters Stage, 1855 Greyhound Park Road
6 p.m. to midnight. RatchetJaw, Jabberbox and the Pork Tornadoes are scheduled to perform a free, all-ages concert. More information: backwatersstage.com.
Adult Only Gnome Hunt
Saturday, Swiss Valley Nature Preserve and Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa
5 to 8 p.m. Visitors will be given a set of clues to find the gnomes in the preserve. Bring your own food and drink. Cost: Free. More information: 563-556-6745.
Dubuque County Watershed Cleanup: Lower Bee Branch Creek
Saturday, Lower Bee Branch Creek, E. 16th St. Overlook
9 to 11 a.m. Cleanup locations are scattered across the county on public land along branches of creeks including the Lower Bee Branch. Bags, gloves, and trash grabbers will be provided. Cost: Free. Sign up at: https://tinyurl.com/mrxea5wf.
Music On The MountainSaturday, Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road
Noon to 7 p.m. Sponsored by 103.3 WJOD, this family-friendly outdoor event will have live music, beer, food trucks, craft vendors, activities for the kids, including a petting zoo, face painting, chairlift rides up the hillside, and more. Food and drink available for purchase. Cost: $15 adults, $8 children 6 to 11, free for 5 and under.
Lawn Games at the Ham House
Sunday, Mathias Ham Historic Site, 2241 Lincoln Ave.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This summer, the Ham House will host lawn games days, featuring hoop rolling, sack races and horseshoes. This Sunday will feature croquet lessons. In case of inclement weather, indoor parlor games will be offered. Cost: Free. More information: 563-557-9545.
East Dubuque Memorial Day Parade
Monday, Sinsinawa Ave., East Dubuque, Ill.
9:30 a.m. The annual parade will feature area veterans groups, service and civic organizations, Scout groups, auto clubs, school bands, churches, area businesses and other participants. More information: 563-599-1090.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.