GALENA, Ill. — With multiple prospective businesses hoping to bring a recreational marijuana outlet to downtown Galena, city officials are working to put some limits in place.
Galena City Council members this week unanimously passed an ordinance that requires businesses that sell recreational cannabis to be located at least 1,500 feet away from each other.
The ordinance effectively means that only one recreational cannabis business can be located downtown.
City Administrator Mark Moran said state law already includes the 1,500-foot restriction. However, there are fears that lawmakers soon will remove the rule.
“There is concern that it might be changed at the state level, so we decided to implement it into our current ordinance,” Moran said.
Galena’s zoning board already has signed off on a pair of downtown marijuana businesses. Holistic Industries would be located at the bank property at 115 Perry St., while Bridge City Collective would be located next to Galena City Hall on 216 S. Commerce St.
Mayor Terry Renner said he believes allowing multiple adult-use cannabis businesses downtown is excessive.
“We are protecting the interest of the town,” Renner said. “Having two of them down there is just too much, so this is a good way of restricting it.”
Moran said the business that is allowed to operate downtown will be determined by whichever business obtains a license first.
On May 1, the state will award 75 adult-use cannabis dispensing licenses to new businesses, though there is no guarantee one of those licenses will be awarded to a Galena business. An additional 110 dispensing licenses will be awarded on Dec. 21, 2021.
Renner said he could see one recreational cannabis business downtown and two others near the city’s industrial park. However, he believes more than three in town is excessive.
“We don’t want this getting out of control,” Renner said. “I don’t know if it will ever come to that, but it’s best to make sure.”