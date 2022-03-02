Voters on Tuesday whittled the number of candidates running for the Ward 4 seat on the Dubuque City Council down to two.
Katy Wethal, with 340 votes, and Carla Anderson, with 110 votes, will advance to the March 29 special election to fill the vacant Ward 4 seat, which formerly was held by Mayor Brad Cavanagh.
The winner of the March 29 election will hold the seat for the remainder of Cavanagh’s council term, until Dec. 31, 2023.
In all, 702 Ward 4 voters cast their ballots in the primary out of a possible 8,687, for a turnout of 8.1%. A total of 150 of those votes were absentee ballots.
Wethal and Anderson were the top two vote-getters in the special primary election. The remaining five candidates did not receive enough votes to move on. Paul Kern received 97 votes, R.R.S. Stewart received 75 votes, Erik Kronstedt received 32 votes, Tim Flynn received 25 votes and Hilary Dalton received 23 votes.
Wethal works as a nurse practitioner for Medical Associates Clinic. She grew up in Jackson County, Iowa, and moved to Dubuque in 2008 after living in Colorado for several years. This is her first time running for elected office. She previously stated her intention to push for expanded child care options in Dubuque if elected.
Wethal told the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday night that she was pleased with the results of the primary and that she is excited to move on to the special election at the end of the month.
“I have had the experience of a lifetime running for office for the first time,” she said. “I’m incredibly grateful to have had the experience of meeting so many people, so far, and hearing from them.”
Wethal said she believes she found success in the primary through extensive community outreach, something she intends to continue leading up to the March 29 election.
“I want to reach out to people and be present with people in what they feel our community needs to serve them,” she said. “I feel Dubuque has so many exciting opportunities ahead of us, and I know people want someone who will listen to them.”
Anderson, a former carpenter who moved to Dubuque from Chicago about 2.5 years ago, serves as vice-chairwoman of the Dubuque Human Rights Commission. She also is running for elected office for the first time and has previously said that if elected, she would work to reduce the tax burden on residents by opposing what she sees as unnecessary spending.
Anderson told the TH on Tuesday night that she also was happy with the outcome of the primary and attributed her success to being honest with voters.
“Honestly, I just kept everything authentic,” she said. “I just kept putting out the truth on everything that I was saying.”
Anderson compared her race against Wethal to the biblical story of David and Goliath, pointing to Wethal’s campaign fundraising that drew $10,795 in donations by Feb. 19, while Anderson raised $1,065, according to campaign finance reports.
Anderson said she is aware of the challenge she faces heading into the March 29 election, but she believes her honesty will help her find success.
“I can be more comfortable and be more myself and state the facts,” she said. “I know exactly what I am going up against.”