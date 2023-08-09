Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said a woman has been arrested for her role in a small fire in 2021 at a Dubuque residence.
Reva M. Lyons, 52, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging first-degree arson and three counts of failure to appear.
Court documents state that firefighters and police officers responded at 8:08 a.m. Sept. 7, 2021, to 2265 White St., No. 2, for a small fire.
The property owner told authorities that Lyons, the tenant of the apartment in No. 2, was in the process of being evicted for damaging property.
Lyons told authorities that a receptacle sparked the fire, causing part of a carpet to ignite.
A subsequent investigation by Dubuque’s fire marshal determined the fire began in a closet with no nearby power receptacles.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.