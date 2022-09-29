Project Heaven Groundbreaking
(From left) Frank Thomas, CEO of Go the Distance Baseball; Rick Heidner, investor, Go the Distance Baseball; and former Field of Dreams owners Don Lansing and Becky Lansing shovel dirt during the Project Heaven groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.

 Stephen Gassman

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Those at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville on Wednesday could not tell that construction crews already were moving tons of dirt 70 acres to the north, making way for nine new ballfields.

Work is underway on $80 million worth of development at the iconic property, which is owned by Go the Distance Baseball. While work kicked off Sept. 6, an official groundbreaking for the project — dubbed “Project Heaven” — was held Wednesday afternoon.

