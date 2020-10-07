At about 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, an American Airlines flight departed from Dubuque Regional Airport en route to Chicago. It marked the final such flight of the month.
Today marks the first day of a four-week period during which American Airlines will suspend flights to and from Dubuque Regional Airport.
Airport Director Todd Dalsing emphasized that the temporary suspension is a microcosm of what is occurring throughout the airline industry as COVID-19 leads to dramatic reductions in travelers and flights.
“National demand (for air travel) is still down 65 to 70 percent,” he said. “When you lose two-thirds of your customers, you have to make some difficult decisions.”
Dalsing explained that this steep decline in demand has prompted American Airlines — the sole commercial airline to fly out of Dubuque — to cut its flights in half during the final three months of the year.
On the heels of the 28-day flight suspensions, American Airlines flights to and from Dubuque Regional Airport will be reassessed on a monthly basis.
Officials already have determined that flights will resume in November, with the first flight of that month arriving on the evening of Nov. 4 and the first flight departing from Dubuque the following morning. Beginning Nov. 5, there will still be a reduced flight schedule — with one flight per day, six days per week.
The fate of December and January flights are still up in the air, however. Dalsing said airline officials will decide in early November whether flights in and out of Dubuque will take place in the year’s final month.
The suspension of flights marks the latest curveball in a year defined by change.
Prior to April 2020, three flights were departing from Dubuque Regional Airport on a daily basis. Since then, the frequency of flights has fluctuated, Dalsing said.
Airport officials are bracing for more change in late 2020 and early 2021.
“It remains a very fluid situation and something that will be assessed on a month-to-month basis,” Dalsing said.
Dalsing said about 30 workers in the terminal “could potentially be impacted” by the suspension of flights. He said it’s difficult to forecast precisely how many would be temporarily out of work, primarily because many of these workers are employed by tenants of the airport rather than the airport itself.
Dalsing also emphasized that the suspension of American Airlines flights doesn’t mean the airport itself is shut down. For instance, corporate flights and flights related to the University of Dubuque aviation program will continue.
“We are still a 24/7 operation,” he said.
As the airport navigates the future, the potential for additional federal support introduces another variable into the process.
In the spring, Dubuque Regional Airport received nearly $1.2 million in federal assistance. The Senate and U.S. House of Representatives are each considering proposals that would continue the CARES Act, and Dalsing said the passage of such an act could significantly increase the number of flights nationwide.
Such negotiations, however, hit a snag on Tuesday when President Donald Trump announced that he instructed representatives from his administration to cease negotiations with Democrats.
Molly Grover, president and CEO of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, acknowledged that the temporary disruption to flights could impact local businesses.
“The pandemic has really impacted all sectors of our economy, and certainly air service and the temporary suspension of flights is creating a challenge for those businesses that rely on air travel,” Grover said.
Grover, however, emphasized that the Chamber continues to push forward with its efforts to expand air service.
In recent years, the Chamber has led a coalition of local entities attempting to secure flight service to Denver. Currently, commercial service only goes to and from Chicago.
Earlier this year, Dubuque Regional Airport earned a $775,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation that could help the airport offer a “minimum revenue guarantee” that could help lure airlines considering services in Dubuque. A group of local entities, led by the Chamber, pledged matching funds.
Grover also noted that local leaders hope to meet this year with officials from SkyWest and United, a pair of airlines that could help bring Dubuque-to-Denver service.
“We are well positioned, when we get to the recovery phase, to leverage that grant to our advantage,” Grover said. “There are a lot of airports that would like to be in our position.”
Dalsing also is maintaining an upbeat attitude, framing the aviation industry’s current struggles as just one more hurdle to overcome.
“We will recover,” he said. “We’ve been through recessions, we’ve been through 9/11 ... COVID is just another bump in the runway.”