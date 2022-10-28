Today, Maquoketa Area Family YMCA, 500 E. Summit St., Maquoketa, Iowa
5:30 to 7 p.m. Area families can enjoy free games and activities while collecting treats from local businesses and groups in the YMCA parking lot. Admission: Free. More information: 563-652-6566.
Katie’s Halloween Garden
Today and Saturday, 275 W. U.S. Business 151, Platteville, Wis.
5 to 8 p.m. today and Saturday. Katie’s Garden is filled with Halloween decorations and inflatables — no tricks, just treats. Admission: Free. More information: 608-348-8888.
Comedian Brooks Wheelan
Today and Saturday, The Comedy Bar, 333 E. Tenth St.
7 and 9:15 p.m. today and Saturday. Hempstead High School alumnus Brooks Wheelan returns to Dubuque to perform at The Comedy Bar. All shows are for people 17 years of age and older. Admission: $20 general admission, $25 for VIP front-row seating. More information: comedybar.com/dubuque.
Trick or Treat at the Dubuque Farmers Market
Saturday, Dubuque Farmers Market
8 a.m. to noon. Stop by the information booth at 12th and Iowa streets, where children will receive a free market bag to trick or treat through the market for treats from local farmers and crafters, as well as enter a raffle to win coupons from the vendors. Costumes are welcome. Admission: free. More information: 563-588-4400.
43rd annual Galena Halloween Parade
Saturday, Main St., Downtown Galena, Ill.
6:30 p.m. One of the largest Halloween parades in the tri-state area, featuring floats, marching bands, costumed participants, prizes and treats. Shuttles will run from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and then after the parade until 9:30 p.m. from the Walmart parking lot off U.S. 20 to downtown Galena. Public parking in Galena also will be available. No parking will be permitted on Main Street. Parade admission: free. Shuttle tickets: $5 per person ages 7 and up. More information: 877-434-5114.
3 p.m. Theisen’s will host its annual costume contest for dogs. Registration begins at 1 p.m., with a parade of dogs at 3 p.m. Trophies and prizes will be given for winners in each of two categories — dog only and dog and human. Entry fee: $10, with proceeds going to local animal shelters. More information: theisens.com/dog-o-ween.
