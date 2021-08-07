Families crossed school supplies off their back-to-school to-do list on Saturday at Back to School Bash in Dubuque.
At the annual event, held at Comiskey Park, participants had the chance to receive free supplies such as pencils, notebooks, food, hand sanitizer, clothes and books. Families walked through the line at the park to select what they needed.
"I'm out here every year to get my grandkids what they need for the school year," said Janice Raymond, of Dubuque. "Their parents make minimum wage. With this (event), they don't have to struggle getting what they need."
Raymond's daughter, Jessica Raymond, brought her daughter Eszli Hopkins, 4, to the event. They collected food, T-shirts and coloring books.
"When I got here, it was packed -- everybody wanted a piece of the pie," Jessica Raymond said. "It feels good. We don't always get help in this community."
The bash is meant to connect people to people and people to resources, said Anderson Sainci, who helped organize the event.
“Every year we have a theme, and this year it’s all about recovery,” Sainci said. “We want to help families recover from the pandemic and reimagine what community looks like. We’re doing this together.”
Free children's books were provided by Dubuque's St. Mark Youth Enrichment. Beth McGorry, director of donor relations, said some of the books were bilingual and most featured people of color.
"We are trying to get diverse titles in the hands of kids," McGorry said. "My theory is that every kid can be inspired by brown and Black leads in books."
Clayton Sabers, 7, of Dubuque, picked out a book titled "Jabari Tries" because he said it looked cool. His younger sister, Becca Sabers, 4, said she was excited to start school and meet her new teachers.
Their mother, Sarah Schiesl, said she enjoyed the local organizations and volunteers who donated and handed out supplies.
"I think this is wonderful for kids to get back in the groove of getting back to school," Schiesl said.
Melisa Little, of Dubuque, arrived at the event an hour before it began. She attended with her daughter, Courtney Johnson, to get supplies for Johnson's children — Gabriella Brimmer, 7, and Landon Johnson, 2.
"I think Dubuque does a lot of good events like this," Little said.
Octavius Evans helped organize the back-to-school event and said his main focus was to make sure everyone felt welcomed.
“With everything going on, I want them to see more of a bright spot,” he said. “I want to let them know they are not alone. I want to be that support.”
Describing Comiskey Park as the “heart of Dubuque,” Sainci said hosting the bash there was a way to further help families when it comes to school preparation.
“We know that a lot of the families that could benefit from the resources are down there,” he said. “Why would we make them come to us? Why not go to them to help build the community and make sure they have what they need?”