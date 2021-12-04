Fiber internet, infrastructure and job growth were on the minds of tri-state area leaders on Friday in Dubuque.
Mayors, council members and city managers from local communities gathered at Hotel Julien Dubuque to share their thoughts on how to promote economic growth and recovery.
The Tri-State Mayors Breakfast, hosted by Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, primarily featured comments from city leaders for Dubuque and Dyersville in Iowa; East Dubuque, Ill.; and Platteville, Wis. Officials at the event answered questions relating to workforce; economic development and local, state and federal regulations that increase business costs.
“The question is, how do we get people to our region,” said East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig. “I think we are going to need to work outside the box.”
Community leaders largely focused their comments on economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, along with tackling issues facing the area’s workforce in the coming years.
All of the city leaders said their communities struggle with shortages in child care options.
“This is a problem we have not dealt with,” said Brad Cavanagh, Dubuque City Council member and mayor-elect. “It’s been happening for decades. We have not touched it, and we need to deal with it.”
Cavanagh said the city is working to promote the development of child care options in Dubuque. Dubuque City Council members named expanding child care as one of their high priorities for 2021.
City leaders also spoke on the necessity of addressing the area’s current workforce shortage.
Barbara Daus, council president for the City of Platteville, said the city is partnering with local economic development organizations and educational institutions to attract new workers to the community. She gave special attention to an initiative with Southwest Wisconsin Technical College to train people coming out of prison for needed positions.
“They begin a job with the manufacturer while they are still incarcerated, so that by the time they aren’t incarcerated, they have worked in the facility, have formed some relationships and have an understanding of some of the requirements,” Daus said.
Officials also spoke of challenges unique to their communities. Herrig said East Dubuque has lagged behind for years with its infrastructure. He pointed to several projects, including the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, as necessary first steps to improve the community’s attractiveness for potential new residents and employers.
“Our goals were dominated by improving infrastructure,” Herrig said. “You need to walk before you run.”
Jeff Jacque, mayor-elect for the City of Dyersville, said his community has made great strides in improving housing and attracting new employers. He pointed to the city’s efforts to continue economic growth by creating new recreational options.
“We are working hard to bring a lot of recreational opportunity,” Jacque said. “We have a nice walking trail. It helps when we have those things to offer.”
City leaders also spoke on the need to prevent taxes and regulations from impeding job growth in their communities. Cavanagh said the city has found great success attracting new employers by attempting to ease the potential impact of regulations, pointing to the new Simmons Pet Food facility in Dubuque.
“If we are talking about any specific businesses, there are going to be specific needs,” he said. “If you find that multiple businesses are facing the same issues, that might be a regulation that we need to adjust.”
City leaders also spoke on their efforts to increase access to high-speed fiber internet for residents, particularly with the increase in home-based workers created by the pandemic. Daus said a rural community such as Platteville often struggles to provide more than one internet service option, but efforts are being made to change that.
“We have another provider we are negotiating with,” she said. “We hope to have three internet providers in the city instead of one.”
Despite the challenges, city leaders provided optimistic visions for their communities.
“If you fail to plan, you plan to fail,” Herrig said. “We are doing the basics and positioning ourselves for growth.”