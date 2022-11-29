POTOSI, Wis. — A proposed boys home for at-risk youth will seek a new location, ending an 18-month effort to establish it near Potosi.

Florida attorney Joel Hirschhorn said he is set to close on Wednesday, Nov. 30, on the sale of a 50-acre property in Grant County that would have served as the site of Adam’s Place, a planned group home for youth from violent neighborhoods in Chicago and Milwaukee. Hirschhorn already completed the sale of a contiguous 19-acre lot.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

