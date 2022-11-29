POTOSI, Wis. — A proposed boys home for at-risk youth will seek a new location, ending an 18-month effort to establish it near Potosi.
Florida attorney Joel Hirschhorn said he is set to close on Wednesday, Nov. 30, on the sale of a 50-acre property in Grant County that would have served as the site of Adam’s Place, a planned group home for youth from violent neighborhoods in Chicago and Milwaukee. Hirschhorn already completed the sale of a contiguous 19-acre lot.
At Adam’s Place, the initial eight boys would have lived and tended to farm animals and gardens while attending school in the Potosi School District. Hirschhorn characterized the home as offering “a fresh start on life.”
Adam’s Place is a nonprofit organization named after 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer in March 2021 and whose killing spurred protests and calls for reform to the Chicago Police Department’s foot pursuit policies. Hirschhorn is representing the Toledo family in an ongoing lawsuit against the City of Chicago and Eric Stillman, the officer who fatally shot the boy.
But Grant County residents pushed back against the project in a pair of town hall meetings hosted in August 2021 and July 2022, raising concerns about the logistics of the project and already-strained local schools and social services, while also making charged remarks about safety concerns posed by the would-be residents.
Hirschhorn took umbrage with the latter, characterizing the community response as xenophobic, and said the July 2022 meeting featured the worst professional treatment he had been subject to in his legal career.
He said his decision to sell the land came down to his belief that any youth in the program would be subject to poor treatment by local residents.
“I couldn’t bring him into that community where he’d be hated and instantly blamed for everything,” Hirschhorn said.
Potosi School District Superintendent Kurt Cohen said Monday that plans for the home were plagued by “misinformation and rumors” and spoke positively about Hirschhorn’s work with the school district but believed the plan’s failure came down to strained public services and unanswered questions about the home. He said the school district would have accepted the boys with open arms.
Hirschhorn also spoke positively about his interaction with the school district.
School board President Curt McMahon also said Hirschhorn failed to address the community’s concerns sufficiently.
He also took issue with comments Hirschhorn made to the Grant County Herald Independent when the newspaper announced Hirschhorn’s plans to sell the land. Hirschhorn said he expected the boys to be treated as pariahs.
“In the community meetings we held, there was some pushback from the community, but I don’t think this was the backlash he complained about,” McMahon said. “I haven’t appreciated his painting our community in such a negative way.”
Hirschhorn said he is seeking another site for Adam’s Place. For his part, he conceded he should have better researched Potosi and Grant County before purchasing the land.
“I guess I let my Wisconsin- law-school-liberal days interfere with my judgment,” Hirschhorn said.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman was among the community members who had raised questions of security concerns regarding the home’s underage occupants, though he said Monday that he never opposed the plan.
Dreckman said he would have had security concerns with residents who were “on the verge of entering the criminal justice system” but also had questions about the boys’ safety.
“There was some opposition throughout the whole deal, so is there going to be security on the premises if community members who are upset show up on the property?” Dreckman asked. “It’s both ways.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
