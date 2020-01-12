A former local hospital president and Franciscan sister who in retirement advocated for the needs of Dubuque’s marginalized communities died Saturday.
Sister Helen Huewe was 84.
“She was determined to put her skills to use wherever she could,” said Sister Kate Katoski, the president of Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque.
Katoski said Huewe died of a rare form of pneumonia.
Huewe retired as president and CEO of what is now known as MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in 1997. In retirement, she helped spearhead efforts to create Crescent Community Health Center and Opening Doors, the nonprofit organization that operates Maria House, Teresa Shelter and Francis Apartments in Dubuque.
“She was living this life to make the world a better place, and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who did it better than Sister Helen,” said Carol Gebhart, the executive director of Opening Doors.
More recently, Huewe led efforts to improve the health of Dubuque’s Marshallese community and raise funds to renovate Dubuque Paradise Church.
“Her commitment (and) her persistence was amazing,” said Nancy Van Milligen, the president and CEO of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. “She would say, ‘Come on. We’ve got to do this.’ When Sister Helen does something, she’s all in.”
Huewe’s work with the area’s low-income or otherwise vulnerable residents was recognized in 2009 when she was named the 40th recipient of the Telegraph Herald’s First Citizen Award. More accolades followed, and Huewe received Divine Word College’s Matthew 25 Award in November.
Huewe was born Oct. 1, 1935, in Remsen, Iowa, in the northwest corner of the state. Her mother was from Dubuque, and Huewe’s grandparents lived on a farm near Holy Cross.
An aunt was a Franciscan sister, and Huewe followed her into the order in 1955.
Huewe already had started training as a nurse — an occupation more commonly associated with other religious orders.
“At that time, the Franciscans were mostly teachers,” Huewe said in a 2009 interview with the TH. “I took the chance, and the sister put me in nursing at the start.”
Huewe spent 40 years in health care, primarily in the Dubuque area. She worked as a nurse aide and registered nurse before entering hospital administration at Dubuque’s Xavier Hospital, a former facility on the North End.
That hospital consolidated operations with Mercy in the early 1980s.
Huewe held various administrative capacities at Mercy, culminating as president and CEO from 1986 to 1997.
In retirement, Huewe devoted herself to assisting the homeless and poor.
“Sister Helen was a driving force for the creation of Opening Doors, and she’s the reason why our mission goes beyond providing a safe place to sleep,” Gebhart said. “We strive to empower women to create a new life, and she’s the reason for that.”
Opening Doors was a joint collaboration of Dubuque's Catholic religious sisters. Plans to offer a transitional housing shelter for women began in the fall of 1997 and Huewe was hired in 1998 to investigate other shelters in Iowa and find a suitable location for Opening Doors’ initial shelter. She found the former St. Mary’s convent, now known as Maria House.
Huewe also led efforts to create a federally funded community health center for uninsured and underinsured residents of Dubuque. Huewe worked with Van Milligen and Mary Rose Corrigan, the City of Dubuque’s public health specialist, to create Crescent Community Health Center.
“I can’t tell you how many meetings Mary Rose Corrigan, Sister Helen and I had — and Helen drove the whole project,” Van Milligen said.
The health center initiative enjoyed the local backing of a broad-based coalition but failed to secure federal grant funding for several years. Temporary state funding enabled Crescent to open on a small scale in 2006.
The sought-after federal funding arrived in August 2007. Located at 1690 Elm St., Crescent serves more than 6,000 patients annually.
More recently, Huewe turned her attention to catering to the needs of Dubuque’s Marshallese population.
“Her work with the Marshallese has been amazing,” Van Milligen said.
Huewe was involved with Crescent’s Pacific Islander Health Project, which provides assistance to the Marshallese people regarding their health needs. She also led fundraising efforts to secure ownership of the Marshallese community’s Paradise Church and rehabilitate the structure.
“This is an organization that people didn’t know about,” Van Milligen said. “This is a big project. The church was in terrible shape. Sister Helen would go out and find people to contribute. I always felt she was so healthy and strong. Two weeks ago, she was making fundraising calls.”