Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun or deli turkey and cheese sandwich, broccoli and apple slices.
Friday: Pizza crunchers or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, mixed vegetables and pears.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: Sweet Thai chili chicken or cheeseburger on a bun, steamed carrots and pineapple.
Friday: Mozzarella breadsticks with marinara sauce or fish & cheese sub, mixed vegetables and fruit salad.
Dubuque High Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: Mandarin orange chicken & rice or mini corn dogs, garden salad and strawberry applesauce.
Friday: Jumbo cheese ravioli with garlic breadstick or fish & cheese sub, baby carrots and peaches.
Wahlert High School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, potato smiles and sliced pears.
Friday: French toast with sausage, fresh carrots and pineapple.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No menu available.
Friday: French-bread pizza, Sun Chips and mixed fruit.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Barbecue rib sandwich, baked beans and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Country-fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes and peaches.
Wednesday: Closed.
Thursday: No menu available.
Friday: No menu available.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Beef tips over noodles, Cascade vegetables and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday: Closed.
Wednesday: Closed.
Thursday: Apple-glazed pork, sweet potato and fruit cocktail.
Friday: Shepherd’s pie with roll, coleslaw and peaches.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Club sandwich, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Breakfast ham, eggs & potatoes.
Wednesday: Closed.
Thursday: Barbecue ribs, hash browns and vegetable.
Friday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes and vegetable.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Hot dog on a bun, potato wedges and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: Closed.
Thursday: No menu available.
Friday: No menu available.