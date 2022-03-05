SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Shullsburg residents are invited to attend two public meetings this month to share how they envision the city over the next 20 years.
The city will host the meetings from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 8 and 15, in the Shullsburg School District gym.
The meetings will have an open-house format, so attendees can stop by at any time for a brief conversation.
The input will be considered as the city updates its comprehensive plan.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.