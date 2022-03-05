SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Shullsburg residents are invited to attend two public meetings this month to share how they envision the city over the next 20 years.

The city will host the meetings from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 8 and 15, in the Shullsburg School District gym.

The meetings will have an open-house format, so attendees can stop by at any time for a brief conversation.

The input will be considered as the city updates its comprehensive plan.

