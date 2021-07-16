SHULLSBURG, WIS. -- A Shullsburg resident died Wednesday after sustaining serious injuries in an ATV crash last week.
John A. Redfearn, 39, was working on a farm on July 9 on Penny Benton Road in Shullsburg when the accident occurred, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department. A deputy was called to the scene to assist the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources at about 2:50 p.m.
“They were out doing something on the farm and somehow he ended up falling off, over the front of the handlebars,” said Sheriff Reg Gill.
Redfearn was taken to Southwest Health in Platteville.
"They didn't know he had a severe head injury until later that day," Gill said. "He was conscious and talking when the ambulance was there."
Gill said he believed that Redfearn was transferred that night to St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. His obituary said he died there Wednesday from his injuries.