As far as Bellevue Community School District Superintendent Tom Meyer can recall, this summer was the first one that his district did not need to hire any new teachers ahead of the school year.
“I’ve been here 20 years, and in recent memory, we haven’t had that situation,” he said. “We usually have a few who leave based on a family or professional reason, so we were very fortunate that we did not have to go out and look for teachers. I know the market is very tight.”
Bellevue is starting the school year fully staffed, as are several other local districts, despite ongoing national school staffing shortages. While some tri-state districts do have unfilled positions, they have developed plans to fill the gaps.
Platteville (Wis.) School District Superintendent Jim Boebel said that not only does his district have all positions filled, officials saw “strong competition” for almost all the open spots.
“You like to think you have a school that people are drawn to, but also, it’s a bit of a game of chance: having the right person at the right time in order to allow us to fill (positions),” he said. “We are very proud of the support that our community has for education.”
Dubuque Community School District has five open teacher positions, similar to the beginning of last school year, according to Chief Human Resources Officer Brian Kuhle. The positions are all in areas that are “perennially tough to fill,” he said: two industrial technology teachers, one business teacher and two special education teachers.
“As far as industrial tech, when you have people that can do the skills and the trades they’re talking about, a lot of times those people will go out into the (private) sector and make money in those positions, so we’re competing against industry there,” Kuhle said. “And some of the special education positions can be very demanding.”
He said the district will continue to work on filling those jobs, and in the meantime, some class sizes have expanded and teachers have picked up extra classes when feasible.
Western Dubuque Community School District also has an industrial technology teaching position and several middle school special education positions unfilled and is utilizing similar scheduling accommodations to fill the gaps, according to Superintendent Dan Butler.
He said the district is focusing on retaining staff by interviewing employees about why they choose to stay or leave.
“Retention is the name of the game right now, as it always is, because we’re in a people business,” he said. “We’re trying to be mindful with the resources that are allocated to us in taking care of our people.”
In the East Dubuque (Ill.) district, Superintendent TJ Potts said one high school special education teaching position is unfilled, as the individual who had been hired resigned to take a different job about a week before school began.
On the whole, however, he feels finding staff has become a bit easier as the COVID-19 pandemic gets further and further in the rearview mirror.
“About the middle of July, we had a superintendents’ meeting with the various northwest Illinois districts, and just about everyone had everything or most everything, filled. Whereas last year at that time, it was really tough,” he said. “It does seem to be a little bit better this year, so hopefully that’s a trend and not just an anomaly.”
Phil Bormann, Chief Administrator of Holy Family Catholic Schools, said the Dubuque school system is fully staffed this fall.
“I think our greatest singular challenge has been finding people who can speak Spanish for the Our Lady of Guadalupe (Spanish Immersion School) program, but we’ve filled all those positions for the start of this year as well,” he said.
In addition to keeping pay and benefits competitive, he said he feels the school system provides an “outstanding working environment” that helps attract and retain staff.
While filling teaching positions can be a challenge, most area districts agreed that hiring and retaining non-certified staff like paraprofessionals, bus drivers, cooks and substitute teachers is often even more difficult.
In East Dubuque, for example, one paraprofessional submitted a two weeks’ notice of departure this week, less than three weeks into the school year. In Bellevue, Meyer said the district remains “stressed” when it comes to finding substitutes.
Dubuque Community Schools currently has about 35 paraprofessional positions open, which falls in line with a typical school year. Kuhle said district staff are continually attending recruiting fairs in an effort to fill those spots.
“We’re trying to fill each opening as they come to us, and trying to make sure we’re putting the best people we can in front of our students,” he said.