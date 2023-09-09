Area school districts satisfied with staffing
Hempstead High School teacher Scott Matye helps ninth-grader Cooper Kane during a woodworking class on Thursday.

As far as Bellevue Community School District Superintendent Tom Meyer can recall, this summer was the first one that his district did not need to hire any new teachers ahead of the school year.

“I’ve been here 20 years, and in recent memory, we haven’t had that situation,” he said. “We usually have a few who leave based on a family or professional reason, so we were very fortunate that we did not have to go out and look for teachers. I know the market is very tight.”

