September sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Ryan B. Current, 22; possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 15; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Steve Panchi, 30; possession of a controlled substance; Dec. 20; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Calvin Lindsey, 59; controlled substance violation; Feb. 4; 15-year suspended prison sentence, three-year minimum sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Tyler M. Barber, 22; first-degree theft; July 11; ten-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility and DNA requirement.
- Jerome T. Coleman, possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 6, 2019; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Timothy D. Gillenwater, 57; possession of a controlled substance; May 20; 365-day jail sentence, 363 days suspended, $430 fine and two years of probation.
- Daniel P. Grubbe, 53; controlled substance violation; April 6; 20-year prison sentence, $1,000 fine and DNA requirement.
- Daniel P. Grubbe, 53; possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense; April 6; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Jordan J. Harrington, 27; assault on persons in certain occupations; April 19; 365-day jail sentence, 335 days suspended, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Marlys D. Hayes, 26; first-degree theft; July 12; ten-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Joseph E. Jenamann, 30; domestic assault causing bodily injury or mental illness; June 22, 2019; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Nicholas R. Kennel, 33; assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; March 20; 365-day jail sentence, 320 days suspended, $625 fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Nicholas R. Kennel, 33; possession of a controlled substance, second offense; April 19; 45-day jail sentence and $625 fine.
- Jeffrey M. Kiebler II, 36; domestic assault, second offense; June 4; 365-day jail sentence, 335 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Brittany A. Mirelez, 23; assault on persons in certain occupations; July 4; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Kelly A. Rynkol, 33; possession of a controlled substance; June 5; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Thomas J. Staver, 26; domestic assault causing bodily injury or mental illness; June 7; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.