Dubuque Community School District officials have received approval to offer a permanent online school for students in sixth through 12th grades starting next school year.
District officials are working with the Iowa Department of Education to finalize legal and procedural details for the online school before enrollment can begin, according to Julie Lange, director of digital literacy.
“We’re making great steps forward,” she told school board members and district staff at a meeting of the district’s educational programs and policy committee on Tuesday. “It’s exciting, and it was nice to secure that approval.”
The Dubuque district began offering a fully virtual learning program in fall 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued doing so this year.
However, at the conclusion of this school year, Iowa school districts will no longer be permitted to temporarily offer online schooling. Any school that wants to offer an online education program must complete the state certification process to do so.
Board members in February approved the Dubuque district’s application for a state-accredited permanent online school at the secondary level. District staff chose not to pursue a permanent online school at the elementary level based on the small number of elementary students currently participating in the district’s online program.
However, there are currently about 250 secondary students interested in the online program, based on preliminary surveys, according to Lange. She said the demand for fully virtual education in those grades is “steady to increasing.”
“We didn’t envision, pre-pandemic, moving in the direction of an online school. It wasn’t part of our vision,” said Superintendent Stan Rheingans at the meeting. “But in moving that way (due to the pandemic), we realized that … some students do extremely well in an online school for a variety of reasons. We have that demand locally among our students at the secondary level.”
Secondary students enrolled in the program will continue utilizing the Edgenuity online platform the district has used since the 2020-2021 school year. They also will participate in real-time virtual sessions with district teachers and some in-person classes as necessary, Lange said following the meeting.
Lange said the online program will require six full-time staff, who will be hired internally. She said other staff teaching in-person students in subjects such as foreign languages, art, music and health also might be pulled to teach a virtual section, with the number of teachers and the subject areas to be determined by student enrollment demands.
“The need for special education teachers, for example, would be entirely based on the needs of kids that enroll (in the online school),” she said following the meeting.
An administrator also will be hired for the online school. Lange said district officials hope to interview candidates next week for that position.
The six dedicated teachers, as well as the administrator, would likely be housed at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
“We’ve scoped out a spot at Jefferson that we would house these teachers at, just so they can be together and have some collegiality among themselves,” Lange said.
She added that students in the district’s online school would follow the same school year calendar as in-person students.
District officials are finalizing details for enrollment in the virtual school and will tell families when an application period is set. Officials will give priority for enrollment to students in the district, but the virtual school will be open to students in other Iowa districts who apply to open-enroll in Dubuque.
Lange and Rheingans shared during the meeting that multiple families from outside the Dubuque district have already contacted staff to ask about enrolling their children in the online school.
“We’ll go slow at first, because we want to make sure that we’re serving our kids first,” Rheingans said. “But as seats become available and (our program) becomes known ... we might as well use those seats.”