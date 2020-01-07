Notable action taken Monday night by Dubuque City Council members included:
Veterans memorial project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve plans and the estimated cost for a revamped veterans memorial intended to serve as a springboard for more ambitious upgrades to Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Background: In August, the low bid was more than 27% above the $3.2 million budget.
City staff worked with the Dubuque Racing Association and members of the Chaplain Schmitt Island Task Force to scale back the memorial project to fall within the budget. The total cost of the project would be covered by the DRA.
The project would expand the existing memorial plaza and helicopter installation, adding green space, landscaping, lighting and a boardwalk. The Tri-State Vietnam Veterans Memorial also would be relocated to the plaza.
What’s next: The city will solicit bids with the intention of awarding a contract Jan. 21, with a substantial completion date of Oct. 20.
Security cameras
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to award a nearly $260,000 contract to Utility Service Contractors of Hiawatha, Iowa, to install 21 security cameras along the Lower Bee Branch Creek corridor.
Background: Council members awarded a nearly $11 million construction contract in June 2010 for the restoration of the Lower Bee Branch Creek as part of a multi-phased project to mitigate flooding, improve water quality and stimulate investment in Bee Branch Creek watershed. Plans for ancillary improvements such as a security camera network were delayed as the winning low bid exceeded an engineer's estimated cost for the project by 25%.
The total project cost, including engineering work and a 5% contingency, is budgeted at more than $306,000 to be repaid by state sales tax revenue.
What’s next: City officials anticipate final project completion in June.
Water main extension
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to grant preliminary approval of construction plans to extend city water service to the Southwest Arterial corridor.
Background: With the planned reconstruction of North Cascade Road, the city budgeted $432,700 to extend a water main along the road from Tyra Lane to Creekwood Drive at Timber Hyrst subdivision. Once extended, "a critical water main distribution loop will then be completed while also positioning the water main system to support future expansion and growth" along the new highway corridor, according to a city staff memo.
What's next: Council members will hold a public hearing on the project Jan. 21 and solicit work bids with the intention of awarding a contract Feb. 3. If approved, city officials anticipate work being completed by the end of August.