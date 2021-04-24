GALENA, Ill. — A Galena man took a plea deal after allegedly sending explicit messages to and arranging a sexual encounter with an undercover officer posing online as a minor, while three other men still face charges.
Christian J. Dalinoc, 24, pleaded guilty in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court to one count of unlawful grooming. As part of a plea deal, two counts of indecent solicitation of a child were dismissed.
Dalinoc was sentenced to a two-year term of conditional discharge, as well as pay $350 total in fines. With a conditional discharge, a person is guilty of a crime but can have the charge dropped from their record after meeting certain conditions.
Three other men were charged with four felonies each in the same sting. Johnny F. Brandt, 52, of Cuba City, Wis.; William J. Schleuning, 65, of Hanover, Ill.; and Matthew L. Colson, 49, of Cuba City, Wis., were charged with two counts of indecent solicitation of a child and one count each of unlawful grooming and traveling to meet a minor.
Court documents indicated that all four arrests stemmed from an undercover operation of the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on the social networking app Grinder. An undercover officer posed as a 15-year-old boy. Court documents state that all four men initiated contact with the undercover officer and sent explicit messages.
Dalinoc also made plans to meet with the “boy” for a sexual encounter. Brandt, Schleuning and Colson were arrested after driving to Galena in separate sting operations.