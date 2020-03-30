While population totals throughout the rural parts of eastern Iowa largely are falling, retail sales appear to be on the rise.
However, with a global pandemic devastating just about every industry in the United States, it’s unclear what sort of future brick-and-mortar shops face in the tri-state area, according to an expert.
New retail trade analysis reports from Iowa State University show that Delaware, Jackson, Clayton and Jones counties all observed increases of taxable retail sales of 6% or more in fiscal year 2018. That occurred while each county also was experiencing declining populations.
The most recent figures continue a five-year trend of increasing retail sales in the counties.
While the counties still fall under the county average taxable retail sales per capita for the state of Iowa, local economic development officials believe the findings show positive developments.
“I think we’ve just started to scratch the surface,” said David Heiar, with the Jackson County Economic Alliance. “There has been growth, and there is a lot of opportunity for even more.”
Jackson County saw a 7.1% increase in total taxable sales in fiscal year 2018. Since fiscal year 2013, sales recorded in Jackson County have grown from $127.9 million to $142.2 million.
Jones County experienced an 8.5% sales increase in fiscal year 2018, and Clayton County’s sales increased by 6.8%.
Heiar said there are several reasons for the counties’ recent success, including local business development initiatives and the revitalization of downtown Main Streets.
“There has generally been greater emphasis on developing some local incentive programs for downtown,” Heiar said. “Downtowns are being revitalized and bringing in small new businesses.”
Donna Boss, executive director of Delaware County Economic Development, said her county, which observed a retail sales increase of 10.9% in fiscal year 2018, has experienced a spike in new local retail businesses that better address the demand of rural consumers.
“Not everyone wants to shop online, and we are seeing a lot more options open up in town,” Boss said. “I think things like the boutiques are here to stay.”
Heiar said consumers in rural counties also are being given access to products that residents previously had to drive outside the county to purchase.
“We’ve seen the development of more dollar stores in towns like Bellevue,” Heiar said. “Stores like that create sales that were previously being spent in Dubuque.”
In the tri-state area, Dubuque County was the only county to experience a slight decrease in taxable retail sales.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of the Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, attributed the decline to the growing prevalence of online shopping.
That trend likely will be exacerbated by the outbreak of COVID-19, a pandemic that has shuttered schools and non-essential businesses across the globe. Many businesses will be closed for weeks, if not months, as the outbreak subsides.
“With the pandemic, that trend will likely will be even more pronounced,” Dickinson said. “Eventually, though, people should return to shopping for local retail.”