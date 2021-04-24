PEOSTA, Iowa — Authorities on Friday released the name of the man who suffered “life-threatening” injuries in a crash in Dubuque County on Thursday.
Randy Moser, 57, of Guttenberg, Iowa, was the person who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then subsequently airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. He remained in critical condition Friday.
The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 20 near Cox Springs Road, near Peosta. A press release stated that an eastbound Iowa Department of Transportation vehicle driven by Moser crashed into the rear of an eastbound cement truck owned by Horsfield Construction and operated by Dakoda Elledge, 27, of Colesburg, Iowa.