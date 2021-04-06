Dubuque City Council took the following notable action during its regular meeting on Monday:
LOAN RESTRUCTURING
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to issue about $49.5 million in general obligation bonds to cover the costs of a variety of city projects, along with reducing long-term interest payments on previously issued loans.
Background: City staff intend to use the majority of the borrowed funds, about $40.5 million, to refund previously issued bond series in order to utilize lower interest rates, which is expected to generate about $3.1 million in interest savings.
Portions of the loan also will go toward a variety of city projects, including improvements to Chavenelle Road, rehabbing Town Clock Plaza and installing new amenities to Jackson Park.
What’s next: The general obligation bonds will be paid through a variety of city funding sources, including local option sales tax, Dubuque Industrial Center West and Greater Downtown tax increment financing, gaming revenue and utility fees.
POSTAGE EQUIPMENT
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to set a public hearing for April 19 for the approval of a $180,000 lease agreement for the use of a mailing and inserting machine.
Background: In 2019, city staff entered into a general fund lease agreement with Postal Source in order to use the company’s mail machine, document processing software and folder/inserter system. The equipment is used by the city for printing, inserting and mailing utility bills, payroll checks, accounts payable checks and postage. However, more than a year after the lease agreement was approved, city staff have determined the provided equipment performs “well below expectations and standards which has resulted in financial and tremendous staff time burden,” city documents state.
City staff are now recommending a new lease agreement be approved with Pitney Bowes, which will provide the same mailing equipment.
What’s next: If approved on April 19, the city will enter into a new lease agreement with Pitney Bowes, starting April 20. The company will charge the city a monthly cost of $3,350 for the use of its mailing equipment, about $535 more per month than what was charged by Postal Source.
ASBURY ASPHALT PROJECT
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a cost-sharing agreement between the city and the city of Asbury for an asphalt overlay project for portions of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Background: Under the proposed agreement, the city would provide labor, material equipment and traffic control to place a two-inch asphalt mat on the westbound lanes for two sections of Pennsylvania Avenue, which Asbury is responsible for maintaining. The sections include a 1,350-foot stretch starting at the intersection of Heacock Road and extending east and a 1,320-foot section located just east of the intersection with Seippel Road. The asphalt overlay of the eastbound lanes, which Dubuque is responsible for, will be conducted by a private contractor that the city of Dubuque will pay for.
What’s next: As part of the agreement, the City of Asbury will pay $48,155 for the project. The project is expected to be completed by the end of June.